Just Reduced Properties in Arlington

Each week, “Just Reduced” spotlights properties in Arlington County whose price have been cut over the previous week. The market summary is crafted by Arlington Realty, Inc. Maximize your real estate investment with the team by visiting www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com or calling 703-836-6000 today!
Please note: While Arlington Realty, Inc. provides this information for the community, it may not be the listing company of these homes.
As of May 22, there are 143 detached homes, 23 townhouses and 130 condos for sale throughout Arlington County. In total, 27 homes experienced a price reduction in the past week, including:
- 4012 N. Upland Street, 22207 – NOW: $3,095,000 (Reduced $104,000 on 5/19)
- 3716 N. Nelson Street, 22207 – NOW: $2,950,777 (Reduced $49,000 on 5/18)
- 4200 40th Street North, 22207 – NOW: $2,499,000 (Reduced $100,000 on 5/19)
- 5806 Little Falls Road, 22207 – NOW: $2,399,000 (Reduced $80,000 on 5/19)
- 4031 Nelly Custis Drive, 22207 – NOW: $1,700,000 (Reduced $20,000 on 5/19)
- 811 N. Fillmore Street, 22201 – NOW: $1,597,000 (Reduced $52,000 on 5/19)
- 3600 S. Glebe Road #818W, 22202 – NOW: $709,900 (Reduced $10,000 on 5/22)
Please note that this is solely a selection of Just Reduced properties available in Arlington County. For a complete list of properties within your target budget and specifications, contact Arlington Realty, Inc.
