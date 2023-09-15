How to enter the housing division’s drawing for affordable housing units

Auxmite Village Condos, located at 1100 S. Highland Street, currently has only two remaining townhouse-style affordable dwelling units (ADUs) for sale.

The sizes of the two bedrooms range from 913 to 948 square feet.

The units are listed for $369,301, and the monthly condo fee is $169, which will vary year to year based on HOA assessments. You can purchase parking separately for $25,000.

This is first-come-first-serve. Act fast!

Eligibility criteria include:

You must also be a first-time homebuyer with no homeownership or real estate interest within the past three years.

To apply, submit a homebuyer assessment form, complete a Virginia Housing First-Time Buyer Class and get mortgage pre-approval. Email these materials to the Arlington County Housing Division at [email protected] to start the process.

For more information on Arlington’s affordable housing units, visit the Arlington County Housing Division website.