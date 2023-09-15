How to enter the housing division’s drawing for affordable housing units

Auxmite Village Condos, located at 1100 S. Highland Street, currently has only two remaining townhouse-style affordable dwelling units (ADUs) for sale.
The sizes of the two bedrooms range from 913 to 948 square feet.
The units are listed for $369,301, and the monthly condo fee is $169, which will vary year to year based on HOA assessments. You can purchase parking separately for $25,000.
This is first-come-first-serve. Act fast!
Eligibility criteria include:
You must also be a first-time homebuyer with no homeownership or real estate interest within the past three years.
To apply, submit a homebuyer assessment form, complete a Virginia Housing First-Time Buyer Class and get mortgage pre-approval. Email these materials to the Arlington County Housing Division at [email protected] to start the process.
For more information on Arlington’s affordable housing units, visit the Arlington County Housing Division website.
Donate between 9/14 (Thur) and 9/17 (Sun) to Double Your Contribution to Nathan’s Cancer Slayers 2023, on behalf of Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation. Nathan’s team works in memory of Nathan Fleming, who graduated from Washington-Liberty in 2019 while undergoing chemo and radiation.
Nathan was one of a kind, a great soul, and wise beyond his years. Loving and kind, funny, smart, interesting, easy-going, a little bit goofy and always positive.
Since May 2020, Nathan’s team has raised more than $312,000 to advance innovative childhood cancer research. This year, all the funds we raise will support sarcoma research at Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Every dollar makes a big difference. Research to discover new drug treatments would NOT be possible without philanthropic funding. Unbelievably, childhood cancer research receives just 4% of the annual budget from the National Cancer Institute, underscoring the importance of charitable giving.
First Baby? Find Your New Mom Tribe!
Whether you’re expecting your first or you just had your first baby, we want to meet YOU! All those feelings you’re having are NORMAL and it’s not just you, so please don’t isolate yourself (that’s quicksand)! Join us for a
