Crafthouse in Ballston set to close this weekend with tentative plans to reopen elsewhere

Crafthouse is set to close its Ballston location this Sunday, according to a restaurant spokesperson.

However, this may not be the last call for Arlington’s craft beer fans, as there are plans for a revival at a new location.

“[The owner] wants to open another location, but they’re still currently looking,” the spokesperson told ARLnow.

Located at 901 N. Glebe Road, the suds-centric watering hole was initially part of the Florida-based World of Beer franchise until the then-franchise owner, Evan Matz, parted ways with the company and rebranded his Northern Virginia locations to “Crafthouse” in 2017.

World of Beer then sued Matz in 2018, accusing him of breaching the franchise agreement. Matz responded with a countersuit in October of the same year. Later, World of Beer would reopen a new outpost just down the street from Crafthouse, before closing it last spring.

Lewis Fitzgerald, who owns Barley Mac in Rosslyn, acquired Crafthouse, including its Reston and Fairfax locations, from Matz in 2021. Fast forward three years, Fitzgerald made the call not to renew the lease, pointing to declining sales, per the spokesperson.

For similar reasons, Fitzgerald sold another of his ventures, Meridian Pint in Dominion Hills, to Nancy Kittitaraphan last year. She has since opened Soul Thai Kitchen & Bar in its place.

As they await the potential return of Crafthouse, Ballston beer aficionados have other options a few blocks away, including Bronson Bierhall, Rustico and the pizzeria/beer hall Quincy Hall.