Forty years ago, this neighborhood was planned to be a “new downtown” of Arlington — but was this endeavor successful?
In this week’s Neighborhood Spotlight, please join the Keri Shull Team as we give you a full breakdown of Ballston, one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Arlington, Virginia.
No matter where you live in Arlington, there’s something unique to fall in love with. What do you love about your community? Let us know down in the comments below, so we can highlight them in a future Neighborhood Spotlight.
And, as always, if you have any questions about Arlington real estate, please contact the Keri Shull Team, the No. 1 top-selling real estate team in the Washington, D.C. area.
Where is Ballston?
Ballston is one of the main urban villages of Arlington, marking the endpoint of the Rosslyn-Ballston corridor.
Ballston is close to other popular Arlington neighborhoods, such as Clarendon, making it a great place to live if you work in Arlington. Easy access to public transit and major roadways mean that Ballston also offers convenient access to Alexandria, Washington D.C. and southern Arlington neighborhoods like Shirlington and Fairlington.
Home Styles in Ballston
Ballston tends to be quite varied in the types of homes on the market. High-rise buildings — filled with the apartment-style units found in other Arlington condo communities — dot the Ballston skyline. But just a few blocks away, the neighborhood is filled with detached homes and townhouses.
In general, owning a home in Ballston is a good investment, as Arlington home values have been steadily rising for a while now.
Because of the size of the community and how fast the market moves in Arlington, it’s important to work with a real estate team that can streamline your search and help negotiate for you. In fact, the best thing to do is work with a team that can help find you off-market homes in Ballston.
Popular Ballston Housing Communities
Although Ballston is best known for its condominium communities, there are also plenty of rowhomes, townhomes and freestanding houses available for purchase. Here are two of our favorite housing communities in the Ballston area — for a more complete list, make sure to check out the full guide to living in Ballston:
- Ballston 880 offers 123 pockets of luxury living across 10 floors, right in the heart of Ballston. The community features one- and two-bedroom units, both with open floor plans and luxury fittings like granite countertops and hardwood floors.
- One of the most exciting new developments in Ballston real estate is Abingdon Estates, a collection of unique, detached homes built by Classic Cottages. This subdivision, located along a secluded cul-de-sac just a few blocks away the Ballston Quarter mall, is a perfect blend of urban convenience with suburban privacy.
What To Do in Ballston
Ballston is one of the “busiest” neighborhoods in the D.C. metro area — there are a ton of things to do in the neighborhood. In fact, there are far too many suggestions to list in this guide!
However, there is one feature of the Ballston skyline that houses a bit of everything — Ballston Quarter. Ballston Quarter is a newly renovated center for shopping, dining and entertainment in Arlington.
Ballston Quarter represents a new wave in urban convenience. The redesigned mall features retail, a hip food hall in Arlington VA, and even an ice rink on top of the mall. The Quarter is home to some of our favorite eateries in Arlington, such as The Local Oyster and Punch Bowl Social.
How To Find a Home in Ballston
Let’s be frank — living in Ballston is pretty great for a lot of people. Residents get to enjoy perks such as:
- Incredibly high walkability and transit convenience
- Access to top-of-the-line dining and retail at Ballston Quarter
- Easy transit due to high employment opportunities
- Vibrant local culture
- Simple commutes to D.C., Alexandria and other parts of Arlington
Because of this, homes tend to move fast in Ballston. If you don’t approach your home search the right way, the chances of finding — and winning — the right home are very slim.
If you aren’t working with the right team might have serious trouble finding the right home now — but there is help out there! At the Keri Shull Team, we have hundreds of off-market properties that you cannot find online or anywhere else… and we want to give you priority access to these homes before they even go on the market.
And if you are selling a house in Arlington, it’s more important than ever to make sure you are taking the proper precautions to protect your investment. The best way to do that is to speak with a top-tier real estate agent and create a completely customized home selling strategy.
So what are you waiting for? Just click here to schedule a time for a free, no-pressure consultation with one of our Real Estate Needs Analysts!
It’s here: with the clock ticking down to 2021, we present the top 5 most-read ARLnow stories of 2021.
Thank you for supporting local news in 2020. We look forward to expanding our team and providing even more local coverage next year.
5. Healthy Paws: Boy Dog Bumps — The Mysterious Bulbus Glandis (March 8, 2018 | 51,086 views)
This sponsored article on the anatomy of a male puppy’s underside from 2018 picked up lots of Google search traffic this year. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
4. BREAKING: Virginia is Now Under a Stay-at-Home Order (March 30 | 68,631 views)
“The order, announced Monday afternoon, takes effect immediately and is intended to dramatically slow the rapid spread of the COVID-19 outbreak. There are currently 86 reported coronavirus cases in Arlington County and 1,020 cases statewide, according to the Virginia Dept. Of Health.”
3. BREAKING: Arlington Announces First Coronavirus Case (March 9 | 77,418 views)
Arlington’s first confirmed positive COVID-19 case came on a day in which the Dow plunged 2,000 points and the realization that the world was about to change started to settle in. The individual who tested positive was “an individual in their 60s who recently returned from international travel.”
2. Arlington County Now Reporting Most Coronavirus Infections in Virginia (March 17 | 92,057 views)
“As of noon today, the Virginia Dept. of Health reported 13 coronavirus cases in Arlington. That’s the highest count of any individual jurisdiction in the state — up from 9 cases in Arlington yesterday.” Meanwhile, restaurants were starting to announce temporary closures and officials were urging people to “practice social distancing” — a new term that required a link as an explanation.
1. BREAKING: Arlington Officers Ordered to ‘Immediately Leave D.C.’ (June 1 | 104,290 views)
After ARLnow reported exclusively that Arlington County police officers in riot gear were assisting with crowd control near the White House, amid Black Lives Matter protests, President Trump made his infamous walk over to St. John’s Church for a photo op. Arlington officers were pressed into duty to push the crowd back, as federal officers around them used tear gas and what some described as excessive force. That prompted the Arlington County Board to recall officers deployed to the District on a mutual aid agreement with U.S. Park Police.
ARLnow will resume our local coverage on Monday. Happy new year, Arlington!
Looking for a home? There are plenty of houses and condos open for viewing this weekend.
Check out the Arlington Realty website for a full list of homes for sale and open houses in Arlington. Here are a few highlights:
2411 John Marshall Drive
6 BD/5 BA, 1 half bath single-family home
Agent: Keller Williams Realty
Listed: $1,725,000
Open: Sunday, 1-4 p.m.
5840 18th Street N.
6 BD/3 BA, 1 half bath single-family home
Agent: Keller Williams Realty
Listed: $1,500,000
Open: Sunday, 2-4 p.m.
632 S. Wakefield Street
4 BD/3 BA single-family home
Agent: DSA Properties & Investments, LLC
Listed: $1,099,900
Open: Sunday, 1-4 p.m.
4818 25th Road N.
4 BD/3 BA single-family home
Agent: Buck & Associates, Inc.
Listed: $998,000
Open: Sunday, 1-4 p.m.
888 N. Quincy Street, #1904
1 BD/1 BA condo
Agent: Coldwell Banker Realty
Listed: $597,000
Open: Sunday, 2-4 p.m.
Title insurance is boring, but Allied Title & Escrow is here to decode the jargon and make it (somewhat) more interesting. This biweekly feature will explore the mundane (but very necessary!) world of title insurance while sharing interesting stories of two friends’ entrepreneurial careers.
When you buy a home, you are required to get title insurance for the lender who is providing your mortgage. You do have the option to get title insurance for yourself, and we highly recommend you do so you can protect what is likely your largest investment.
The horror stories are painful to hear about when people decline owner’s title insurance; people end up losing their homes because of a rare issue that arises with the title of their home.
Many of our clients are confused as to why you need title insurance, so we put together a list that will give you an overview of why it’s a good investment:
- It protects your largest investment.
- It reduces your risk.
- You can’t beat the value.
- It covers your heirs.
- It’s not the same as homeowners insurance.
- 8 in 10 homebuyers choose owner’s title insurance.
- You’ll have a peace of mind.
Click here to see a quick one pager that further explains each point and if you have questions, email us directly. We will be happy to answer any questions you have.
Have questions related to title insurance? Email Latane and Matt at [email protected]. Want to use Allied Title & Escrow when you buy a home? Tell your agent when you buy a house to write in Allied Title & Escrow as your settlement company!
DCA Expansion to Open Mid-2021 — “The 230,000-square-foot concourse on the north side of Reagan National Airport looks ready for passengers. The exterior walls are up. The roof is on. The terrazzo floor is almost in. And 11 of the 14 new jet bridges are being installed… The concourse is slated to open in July, but plans are in the works to do a ‘soft opening’ ahead of that date. An announcement is expected early next year.” [Washington Post]
Local Homeless Org Seeking Donations — “An organization in Arlington who helps the homeless now needs your help. Bridges to Independence in Arlington is a family shelter that has had to reduce the number of people they help due to COVID, but the need for help remains high. ‘We’ve served at least 22 new families since the pandemic and we are expecting an increase going into the new year,’ Whitfield said. [WJLA]
County Board to Meet with CivFed — “Immediately following the Jan. 4 organizational meeting of the Arlington County Board, the five members will hold an online gathering with the Arlington County Civic Federation. The 90-minute confab is designed as the opportunity for elected officials to expound on their priorities for the coming year, and for Civic Federation delegates to give feedback to pre-screened questions and, if time is available, questions from the floor.” [InsideNova]
Missing Woman Found — An Arlington woman reported as missing by county police a few days ago had been found, the department says. [Twitter]
It’s New Year’s Eve — ARLnow hopes you and yours have a happy new year. We are on a limited publishing schedule today; our news coverage will return in full on Monday. County offices and facilities, meanwhile, will be closed tomorrow, on New Year’s Day.
Seven Arlington residents have died of COVID-19 complications since last Wednesday, according to Virginia Dept. of Health data.
As of this morning, VDH reported 181 cumulative COVID-related fatalities, up from 174 on Dec. 23 — an average of one per day. Sixteen new hospitalizations were also reported during that time.
Arlington’s seven-day trailing average of new coronavirus cases currently stands at 80.6 cases per day, after reaching a pandemic record of just over 100 cases per day on Christmas day. The cumulative total of local cases since early March is now 8,786, according to VDH.
With many people planning New Year’s Eve get togethers despite the pandemic, Arlington County this week encouraged residents to take precautions.
“If you are celebrating the New Year with people outside your household, make sure you follow steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19: Wear a mask; Stay at least 6 feet apart; Avoid crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spaces; Wash your hands; Stay home if you are sick,” the county said, echoing Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
“Consider other activities to celebrate New Year’s, including virtual celebrations with loved ones, a New Year’s party for the people you live with or picking up a special meal from a local restaurant to share with your household,” the county said.
The countdown to 2021 with ARLnow’s top stories of 2020 continues today with Nos. 6-10.
The following were among our most-read articles of the year. Nos. 1-5 will be revealed tomorrow.
10. JUST IN: Distance Learning to Start School Year ‘Very Probable,’ APS Says (May 22 | 40,495 views)
In May, interim Superintendent Cintia Johnson braced parents for the possibility of distance learning, a decision that would come over the summer. Although Arlington Public Schools eyed a hybrid model, the system ultimately decided on a fully remote model, with plans to return high-needs students over time.
9. BREAKING: Man’s Death in Ballston Ruled a Homicide (Jan. 21 | 42,268 views)
A 24-year-old man dead was found dead in his apartment, which reportedly smelled strongly of bleach. His death — which police said was a result of “trauma to the upper body” — was declared a homicide. It was Arlington’s first homicide of the year. Police have not provided any recent updates about the case; at last check no arrests have been made.
8. Police: Man Threw Dogs from Apartment Balcony (April 28 | 45,534 views)
A 26-year-old man was arrested without bond for tossing two dogs — one of which was his — to their deaths from his fifth-story apartment at the Meridian apartment building at 1401 N. Taft Street. The suspect, Zachary Hanson, entered an Alford plea earlier this month and is set to be sentenced in February.
7. JUST IN: Arlington Opening Drive-Through Coronavirus Testing Site (Mar. 17 | 46,482 views)
In mid-March, Arlington County and Virginia Hospital Center partnered to set up a drive-through coronavirus testing site in a county-owned property across from Washington-Liberty High School. At the time, Arlington had 13 cases, the highest of any Virginia locality.
6. JUST IN: Northern Virginia to Enter ‘Phase 2’ Reopening on Friday (June 9 | 51,034 views)
Readers eagerly awaited the news that came in early June: Gov. Ralph Northam would be reopening restaurant dining rooms, indoor gyms, and some entertainment and recreation spaces, on June 12. Since then, Virginia has reinstated some restrictions as cases climb and surpass the peaks seen this spring.
This article was written by Marian Marquez, Director of Business Investment for Arlington Economic Development.
It’s the time of the year when our favorite outlets are releasing their “year in review” and… what a year it has been!
I know I’m not alone when I say it’s been a year like no other for our Business Investment Group (BIG) at Arlington Economic Development. Like many others, we quickly learned to do business not as usual. Our “normal” work is to support economic growth through job creation and business expansion in Arlington County, and that all changed in mid-March of this year.
While we did have success retaining and even attracting companies in 2020, preservation was the name of the game this year. In mid-March, we quickly pivoted to focus efforts on checking in with our companies and assisting those that needed help. Success looked a little different this year. If we could help companies access the information and resources they needed to avoid layoffs and shuttering their business, that was a victory. Sometimes, it meant just listening as a business owner shared what they were going through, their concerns, their struggles and their fears.
Our team shifted to provide the services that were needed in our business community in the moment, which was challenging at times, but each team member stepped up without hesitation. The events of this year, which challenged us each personally and professionally, left us stronger as a team and as a business community.
I would like to highlight a few great accomplishments in the face of a brutal 2020. First, the way our department and community came together to stand up the $1.3 million Arlington Small Business Emergency GRANT Program — this was a herculean effort that only succeeded with the contribution of human and financial resources from AED, the Arlington Industrial Development Authority and Arlington’s three Business Improvement Districts. The BIG team played a pivotal role in developing the grant infrastructure as well as fielding calls and requests from hundreds of businesses. Not only did this provide direct assistance to our small businesses, but it strengthened working relationships across AED and within the community, which continue to bear fruit today.
Second, through our efforts to check in regularly with our businesses and provide relevant resources, we developed new ways to stay digitally engaged. The BIG team put together six webinars on a range of relevant topics, built three custom websites, and completed 600-plus touch points with Arlington companies and brokers this year.
Last but not least, we saw many incredibly positive things come out of our business community this year including new retail openings, notable fundraising, business pivots and corporate philanthropy.
As BIG looks ahead to 2021, we are hopeful that “normal” business activity will pick up again as the COVID-19 vaccine becomes more widely available and companies feel comfortable making decisions about their office space needs. We have stayed in close contact with our companies and the broker community and, despite our shift from business attraction to business support for much of 2020, the team took advantage of this “pause” to assess what’s been working well and what needs to change to seize opportunities in the months ahead.
We don’t know exactly what the future holds, but we are ready for it with a stellar team that’s developed new tools, skill sets and strengthened existing partnerships.