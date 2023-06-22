Arlington Pride kicks off tomorrow with a drag pageant

Tomorrow, the spotlight will fall on local drag entertainers in Crystal City.
The inaugural Miss Arlington Pride Drag Pageant on Friday will kick start Arlington’s second-ever Pride festival.
“Hosted by the incomparable Shi-Queeta Lee, the Miss Arlington Pride Drag Pageant is going to be one of the most anticipated local events of the summer,” an event page says. “This event will be full of charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent from our contestant, and an abundance of drag entertainment as we determine who takes the crown for 2023.”
Contestants can compete in four categories: presentation, talent, evening dress and a Q&A. The event runs from 8-9:30 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Crystal City (2799 Richmond Hwy), located near Reagan National Airport. Doors will open for entry at 7 p.m.
Attendees will need a ticket, which can be bought online. Regular admission costs $20 but a VIP package is available for $160. This ticket reserves a table for up to 10 guests and comes with a free drink and a gift bag.
The proceeds from sales will be donated to an undisclosed nonprofit.
After the drag pageant, Pride festivities will continue all weekend long in Crystal City and Rosslyn. Details are available online.
Recent Stories
Discover what document discrimination is and the role Form I-9 plays in this type of discrimination.
A new youth program could divert youth who commit misdemeanors and nonviolent felonies from the juvenile legal system. Arlington police will be able to refer offending juveniles to local programs…
After taking the helm for longtime Arlington County Sheriff Beth Arthur, who retired at the end of 2022, Acting Sheriff Jose Quiroz is one step closer to taking charge permanently….
Terrifying Lyft Ride — “An Arlington, Virginia, woman says she jumped out of a moving Lyft car after the driver refused to take her to her destination. When Katlyn got…
Discover a Path to Inner Healing and Emotional Well-being!
Are you feeling overwhelmed by life’s challenges? Struggling with anxiety, depression, or relationship issues? It’s time to embark on a transformative journey towards self-discovery and healing. At our psychotherapy practice, we offer a safe and compassionate space for you to explore your thoughts, emotions, and experiences.
Our team of highly trained and experienced therapists is here to guide you every step of the way. Through evidence-based therapeutic approaches, we help you gain insight, develop coping strategies, and find lasting solutions to your concerns. Whether you’re seeking individual, couples, or family therapy, we tailor our approach to meet your unique needs.
With our psychotherapy services, you’ll unlock the power of self-awareness and gain valuable tools to navigate life’s challenges.
Unlock your true running potential with Foundations’ sports performance services. We help athletes of all levels conquer past injuries and achieve unparalleled results with our transformative approach to running and sports performance enhancement. Our dedicated team is committed to delivering exceptional outcomes that every runner desires.
- Overcome Injuries: Rehabilitate and conquer past injuries, providing relief and restoring full functionality. Say goodbye to limitations and hello to a stronger, pain-free stride.
- Enhanced Performance: Experience a significant boost in performance, as our specialized techniques optimize your running mechanics for maximum efficiency and speed.
- Prevent Future Injuries: Our holistic approach focuses on identifying and addressing the underlying causes of injuries, helping you develop resilience and reduce the risk of future setbacks.
- Improved Mobility and Flexibility: Increase your range of motion and flexibility through targeted hands-on therapies, allowing you to move with greater ease and fluidity.
- Total Body Wellness: Our science-based methods treat your body as a whole, addressing imbalances and promoting overall well-being. Feel better, both on and off the track.
- Specialized programming for women during and after pregnancy to keep moms on track.
At Foundations Physical Therapy, we are driven by results. Our personalized programs have empowered countless runners to exceed their expectations and reach new heights.
Don’t let injuries hold you back from achieving your running dreams. Rediscover the joy of running and experience extraordinary results with Foundations Physical Therapy.
Dog Portraits at Paws on the Plaza
Sign up for a 10-minute photography slot and we will capture some amazing pics of your pets. You can also join in.
We require a $25 deposit to hold your space. This can be used towards your purchase yet is
Homebuying 102: Contract Closing and Beyond
You’ve found the perfect house and you’re under contract, now what? Navigating the closing process can be daunting, but it doesn’t have to be.
Join ACFCU’s mortgage loan officers on June 21 at 5:30pm for part two in our first-time