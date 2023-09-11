Arlington County commemorates the 22nd anniversary of 9/11 terrorist attacks

Twenty-two years ago today, at 9:37 a.m., American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into the west side of the Pentagon, claiming the lives of 184 people.

To honor those who died, Arlington County elected officials and public safety personnel gathered in front of the Ellen M. Bozman Government Center in Courthouse to pay tribute and observe a moment of silence.

Dozens of police, fire and rescue personnel offered an honorary salute as the Arlington County Public Safety Combined Honor Guard ceremoniously placed a wreath at the flagpoles situated in front of the county government headquarters.

During the ceremony, Arlington County Fire Department Capt. David Santini reminded attendees of the response and recovery efforts by local police and fire and rescue personnel, which lasted 20 days.

“As that work ended, the community began the healing process, and the responders intensified their efforts to prepare for a new generation of threat,” Santini said. “For the members of our military, September 11 was the beginning of a new nation unbroken over 22 years, stretching to all corners of the world.”

“Since that day, just as with every day throughout our nation’s history, these courageous men and women have answered the call of their country, sacrificing so much, and in some cases sacrificing all to protect our nation and the world from threats to our safety and security,” he continued.

Today, First Lady Jill Biden also participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at the 9/11 Pentagon Memorial in Arlington National Cemetery, followed by an observance ceremony led by U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

September 11th is forever part of who we are in Arlington. We take pause today to remember, honor and we pledge to #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/fqlkuzbmYy — Arlington Fire & EMS (@ArlingtonVaFD) September 11, 2023