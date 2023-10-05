Arlington to host Fall Heritage and Latino festivals next week

A trio of family-friendly activities put on by Arlington’s parks department are slated to take place next weekend.
Among the events are two festivals, one offering the chance to make autumnal crafts pilgrim-style and another celebrating Latin American culture.
Fall Heritage Festival
Next Saturday, Oct. 14, from 1-5 p.m., the county is set to hold its annual Fall Heritage Festival, this time at Fort C.F. Smith Park in the Woodmont neighborhood.
“Step back into history and try your hand at some old-time games and crafts, make a corn husk doll, churn butter, dip candles and work the cider press,” the county website says. “Bring your old pants and shirt to make a scarecrow — child sizes work best.”
Tickets are $7 for residents and non-residents. Admission is free for children under the age of three.
The cutoff date to register for the event is Friday, Oct. 13 at 4 p.m.
Festival Latinoamericano
The Festival Latinoamericano will be held the next day, Sunday, from 1-5 p.m. at the Arlington Mill Community Center.
“The festival welcomes hundreds each year and will include a full array of live music and dance, great local vendors, interactive children’s entertainment, delicious food, and exciting community spirit,” the county website says.
The full programming line-up will be posted soon, the website suggests.
Saturday Teen Nights
The next Saturday Teen Night will take place Saturday, Oct. 14, from 7-10 p.m. at Lubber Run Community Center.
Attending teens can play basketball, life-size foosball, esports and boardgames, show off art projects and hang out with animals, per the county website. Admission is free for Arlington Public Schools students enrolled in a local middle or high school.
Teen Nights occur on select Saturdays and are scheduled through April.
