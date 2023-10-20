Arlington to host family-friendly Halloween-themed activities next week

Spooky season is upon Arlington and the county parks department has a few family-friendly activities in store.

Next week, families can gather around the campfire for ghost stories and s’mores or take slightly spooky evening nature walks.

First up is the Virginia Ghosts Campfire at the Fort C.F. Smith Park fire ring, held next Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 5-6 p.m.

“The whole family is invited to join us at the Fort C.F. Smith Park fire ring for lots of old-fashioned fun and of course, s’mores,” the county says.

Around the campfire, storytellers will narrate Algonquin legends, Virginia witch trials and ghosts of the Civil War, among other ghost stories, a county spokeswoman said.

There is a $5 fee to register and the parks department requires registration by 4 p.m. the day before the event. As of publication, there is a waitlist for next Friday’s time slot.

Next Sunday (Oct. 29) afternoon and evening, the Long Branch Nature Center will host a Nature Spooktacular from 3:30-5 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m.

“Join us for a ‘Spooktacular’ evening of fun learning about nighttime animals and cultural festivities surrounding nature this time of the year,” the county says. “[The] later time will be just as fun and a little bit spooky for families with older children.”

The parks department suggests that families with young children sign up for the earlier slot, which promises to be “more fun and less spooky.” As of today, there were open spots for both available time slots. Registration is required and comes with a $7 fee.

Other family-friendly Halloween events this month are sold out or have waitlists.

Registration is closed for this weekend’s Trunk or Treat at the Lubber Run Community Center. People can add themselves and their pets, meanwhile, to the waitlist for the Halloween Animals Campfire next Saturday at the Long Branch Nature Center.

Photo (1) via Arlington County/Facebook