Lyft offering free rides to curb alcohol-related crashes on Halloween weekend

Lyft will offer free rides up to $15 next weekend to curb drunk driving as Arlington sees an uptick in alcohol-related crashes.
Organized by the Tysons-based nonprofit Washington Regional Alcohol Program (WRAP), the initiative, known as SoberRide, aims to prevent drunk driving during holidays, such as Halloween, St. Patrick’s Day and New Year’s Eve when such behavior is more common.
Arlington saw two DUI arrests and three alcohol-related crashes over the last three Halloween weekends, according to data provided by ACPD.
Looking beyond Halloween, alcohol-related crashes have nearly doubled overall since 2020, surging from 96 to 172 in 2022, according to ACPD. DUI arrests have followed a similar trend, nearly doubling from 269 in 2020 to 425 in 2022.
Nationwide, drunk driving-related crashes on Halloween night claimed the lives of 159 people between 2017 and 2021, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Just over half of those fatalities, 55%, involved adults ages 21-34.
WRAP, which previously partnered with Red Top Cab of Arlington and other taxi companies, has partnered with Lyft since 2017 to combat those statistics.
Those interested in a free ride can enter a forthcoming promotional code into Lyft’s “Payment” tab. The code, for use only to those 21 and older, will be published on WRAP’s website at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28. The code is valid from 4 p.m. on Saturday until 4 a.m. on Sunday.
The nonprofit will offer a minimum of 1,500 rides this Halloween, WRAP President Kurt Erickson tells ARLnow.
He noted that 943 people used the SoberRide code last Halloween, which is the second-highest number of people to use the code in the program’s history.
SoberRide saw its highest usage for Halloween 2019, when more than 1,200 people used the code to get a free ride.
The Arlington County Police Department, meanwhile, will be hosting a Halloween anti-drunk driving event on Saturday, Oct. 28, at 8 p.m. at the intersection of N. Hudson Street and Wilson Blvd. The event will highlight the impact alcohol has on motor skills.
Join ACPD and @WRAP_org on Saturday, Oct. 28 for an interactive Halloween Anti-Drunk Driving Event to highlight the impact alcohol has on motor skills. Starting at 8 p.m., see why a sober ride is the ultimate accessory to your costume. Additional details: https://t.co/loATGZoN3x pic.twitter.com/5VI1DCuoQ7
— ArlingtonCountyPD (@ArlingtonVaPD) October 16, 2023
N. Hudson Street between Wilson Blvd and 13th Street N. will be closed from approximately 6-11 p.m. for the event, according to an ACPD press release, excerpted below.
Celebrate with a Plan
Don’t let drunk driving haunt your celebrations – if you plan to drink, follow these simple tips for a safe and happy evening:
- Remember that it is never okay to drink and drive. Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride service to get home safely.
- The Washington Regional Alcohol Program’s 2023 Halloween SoberRide® program is offering free rides home, in partnership with Lyft, from 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 28 until 4:00 a.m. on Sunday, October 29.
- If you see a suspected impaired driver on the roadway, report to your local law enforcement. To report a suspected impaired driver in Arlington County, call the Emergency Communications Center at 703-558-2222 or 9-1-1 in an emergency.
- Do you have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys away and make arrangements to get your friend home safely.
Always remember: Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving. For more information, visit the NHTSA website.
Road Closure
N. Hudson Street between Wilson Boulevard and 13th Street N. will be closed from approximately 6:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m. to accommodate this event.
Motorists should be on the lookout for temporary “No Parking” signs in the area. Illegally parked vehicles may be ticketed or towed. If your vehicle is towed from a public street, call the Emergency Communications Center at 703-558-2222.
Recent Stories
An Arlington teen has been sentenced for assaulting five women in and around Courthouse last year. One of the victims posted the conclusion to her story — a year in…
A large fire department response is on scene at the Stratton House condominiums due to a reported carbon monoxide incident. Initial reports suggest that carbon monoxide alarms in one of…
Spooky season is upon Arlington and the county parks department has a few family-friendly activities in store. Next week, families can gather around the campfire for ghost stories and s’mores…
Did you know its Virginia Wine Month? Celebrate with some wine at the Sunday Super Tasting this Sunday, October 22 at Arrowine.
Art House 7 warmly welcomes you to our upcoming Fall 2 session of classes starting on October 30th. We’re thrilled to offer a diverse range of mediums and flexible class lengths, catering to a wide age range, starting from as young as 2, and, of course, providing a multitude of engaging options for adults!
Our classes cover an exciting spectrum of creative mediums, including fiber arts such as knitting, modern embroidery, crochet, and sewing. We also offer classes in ceramics on the wheel, drawing, watercolor, gouache, oil, acrylic, still-life painting, and captivating Japanese Suminagashi and printmaking. One of the highlights of this session is the highly anticipated 5-week “Painting the Portrait and Figure” workshop, led by the renowned local artist, Danni Dawson.
For our younger artists, we have specially designed classes like “Art Exploration through Impressionism” for students in kindergarten through 5th grade, an engaging “Art Together” parent-child class designed for 2–4-year-olds, and a “Teen Taught Art Club” tailored for kindergarteners through 4th graders.
We invite you to become a part of our vibrant arts community at Art House 7. To register for these artistic classes and explore our complete class schedule, please visit our website. While you’re there, we encourage you to sign up for our weekly newsletter to stay informed about all the latest events and developments at Art House 7. We can’t wait to share this creative journey with you!
Are you looking for affordable and effective therapy to help you heal from body image issues or disordered eating? Rock Recovery is a mental health nonprofit based in Arlington, VA that provides individual and group therapy with specialized eating disorder therapists to help you find peace with food and your body.
Our team is growing, and we are thrilled to welcome therapist Natasia “Tasi” James to the team! Tasi has openings for new clients in both individual therapy sessions and her in-person and virtual therapy groups. Tasi has extensive eating disorder treatment experience, having worked with both adolescents and adults in eating disorder treatment centers previously. You can expect Tasi’s energy to be upbeat, warm, compassionate, and humorous. Her approach is to create a space for clients to feel comfortable and safe, encourage self-exploration to resolve core issues regarding their disordered eating/negative body image, and help clients to evolve in their authenticity.
Schedule a free consultation today to learn more about the individual and group therapy services Rock Recovery offers! We are in-network with CareFirst insurance and provide all services on a sliding scale so that cost is never a barrier to the care you need and deserve.
About Rock Recovery:
PMSF Awareness Day 2023
The Fifth Annual International Phelan-McDermid Syndrome Awareness Day will be celebrated on October 22nd to raise awareness of Phelan-McDermid syndrome (PMS), a rare genetic condition affecting more than 3,500 people worldwide. It’s estimated that 1 percent of people with autism
Hawaiian Gala in Arlington!
E Ala E Hawaiian Cultural Center, headquartered in Alexandria, VA, is hosting a Gala Ball to honor our Hulu Kupuna (Precious Elders)! We welcome you to an evening with Hawaiian-style cuisine, fun and laughter, exciting auctions, and fabulous entertainment by