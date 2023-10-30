Arlington offering safe disposal of hazardous household items this Saturday

(Updated at 9:55 a.m.) Arlington residents can safely dispose of their old batteries, printer ink cartridges and other hazardous materials at Wakefield High School this Saturday.

The popular, biannual Arlington Environmental Collection and Recycling (E-CARE) event is set to take place at the high school, located at 1325 S. Dinwiddie Street, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., “rain or shine,” according to a county press release.

“More than 300,000 pounds of household hazardous materials (HHMs) were collected for recycling or environmentally safe disposal during FY 2023 through drop-offs at the Water Pollution Control Plant and at E-CARE events,” the release said.

“In addition, approximately 110,000 pounds of used electronics were collected for recycling through the HHM program during the fiscal year,” the release continued.

For those planning to drive, a flagger will be stationed on the corner of S. Dinwiddie Street, between the baseball field and the parking lot, to direct vehicles to the appropriate drop-off location. Attendees are also required to show proof that they live in Arlington.

Below is a list of items that will be accepted and not accepted, per the county website.

Accepted Materials Automotive fluids

Batteries

Car care products

Compact fluorescent light bulbs (CFLs)

Corrosives (acids/caustics)

Fire extinguishers

Flammable solvents

Fluorescent tubes

Fuels/petroleum products

Household cleaners

Lawn and garden chemicals

Mercury

Paint products (25-can limit)

Photographic chemicals

Poisons (pesticides)

Printer ink/toner cartridges

Propane gas cylinders (small hand-held or larger)

Swimming pool chemicals Unaccepted Materials Asbestos

Explosives and ammunition

Freon

Medical wastes

Prescription medications

Radioactive materials

Smoke detectors

Bikes, small metal items and commercial waste also won’t be accepted.

Arlington County residents and employees who miss the event can drop off their hazardous household materials year-round at a recycling center at 530 31st Street S., near Crystal City.

Scrap metal, appliances and electronics can be dropped off at the Earth Products Yard in Shirlington at 4300 29th Street S. or scheduled for pickup for a fee. Inert material such as cement can also be taken to the Shirlington facility.