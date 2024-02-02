Ring in the Year of the Dragon at these four Lunar New Year celebrations in Arlington

You can celebrate the Year of the Dragon this month at a handful of Lunar New Year celebrations across Arlington.

In East and Central Asian cultures, the Lunar New Year heralds the arrival of spring and the beginning of a new year on the lunisolar calendar. This year, it falls on Saturday, Feb. 10.

For the Chinese New Year specifically, celebrations will run through Saturday, Feb. 24.

There are a few places and organizations in Arlington joining in the festivities, offering everything from ceremonial teas to limited-edition ice cream flavors to lion dances to dragon parades.

1. Central Place Plaza

1800 N. Lynn Street, Rosslyn

Celebrate the approach of the Lunar New Year on Thursday, Feb. 8 from 5-7 p.m. at Central Place Plaza where attendees can experience a lion dance performance by Hung Ci Lion Dance Troupe, drink ceremonial tea provided by the Asian American Chamber of Commerce, eat fortune cookies and more. This event is free and family-friendly.

The Hung Ci Lion Dance Troupe performance, a Lunar New Year tradition, starts at 6 p.m. Before the performance, grab your Rosslyn-inspired fortune and enjoy ceremonial tea. Tae-Gu Kimchi will also be on-site selling its handcrafted Napa cabbage kimchi.

2. Long Branch Nature Center

625 S. Carlin Springs Road, Glencarlyn

Visit the Long Branch Nature Center on Saturday, Feb. 10 from 3-4:30 p.m. to celebrate Lunar New Year. Meet live animals, make Lunar New Year crafts and take a short hike with paper popper “firecrackers” to chase away the New Year’s beast, Nian.

Reservations are required.

3. Pentagon City mall

1100 S. Hayes Street, Pentagon City

Ring in the Year of the Dragon with festivities at the mall on Saturday, Feb. 10 from 1-4 p.m. This celebration is in the food court of Fashion Centre at Pentagon City, located on the at the Metro level, and will include lion dances, dragon parades and musical dance performances.

This public event is in partnership with the Asian American Chamber of Commerce.

4. Ice Cream Jubilee

4238 Wilson Blvd, Ballston

Lunar New Year flavors are back at Ice Cream Jubilee in Ballston Quarter and include red bean almond cookie, strawberry matcha latte, mango sticky rice and a vegan mango sorbet. The flavors are available as scoops, tasting flights and pints for shipping.

Know of any other Lunar New Year celebrations or businesses marking the occasion? Be sure to let us know in the comments.