Morning Notes

Civ Fed Resolution Deferred, Again — “After spending more than two hours wrangling over procedural steps while barely touching the substance, Arlington County Civic Federation delegates on Feb. 21 deferred, for a month, action on a contentious resolution related to Arlington governance… delegates spent most of the meeting sparring over the procedural propriety of considering a substitute proposal that had been offered by the Arlington branch of the NAACP.” [Gazette Leader]

New Peter Chang Restaurant — “Celebrated chef Peter Chang is bringing his renowned Szechuan and Hubei cooking to Crystal City near Amazon’s headquarters. The 2022 James Beard Award finalist is opening his newest restaurant, to be called NiHao Arlington, later this year or in early 2024, co-owner Lydia Chang — Peter’s daughter — tells DCist/WAMU. It’s moving into 1550 Crystal Drive, Chang says, nestled near buzzy bakery Mah-Ze-Dahr, Alamo Drafthouse Cinema and Amazon Fresh grocery store.” [DCist]

Goodwill Planning Store Redevelopment — “Goodwill of Greater Washington plans to redevelop one of its Arlington County properties with affordable apartments on top of a new, expanded retail store and donation center. The project, if the county government approves it, would mark the first of the charity’s operations nationwide to co-locate affordable housing above a retail store, Brendan Hurley, a Goodwill spokesperson, said in an email. Goodwill… has owned the 1.4-acre parcel at 10 South Glebe Road since 1999.” [Washington Business Journal]

Amazon Leaving Rented Offices — “Amazon.com Inc. may soon vacate hundreds of thousands of square feet of office space leased from JBG Smith Properties (NYSE: JBGS) as it makes the move to its first HQ2 towers. The first phase of Amazon’s second headquarters, the 2.1 million-square-foot Metropolitan Park in Pentagon City, is slated to open this summer. The inevitable will follow: JBG Smith expects Amazon — its second-largest tenant, behind the federal government — to vacate 300,000 square feet once Met Park opens, the company said.” [Washington Business Journal]

I-395 Wreck Caught on Camera — From Dave Statter: “Making a left turn on an interstate highway may be hazardous to the health of you & your car. 10:01 a.m. on I-395S at Exit 8C (Rt 1S).” [Twitter]

Local Civil Rights Icon Honored — “The Virginia General Assembly has adopted a resolution honoring Joan Trumpauer Mulholland for her efforts during the civil-rights movement of the 1960s and other achievements in the ensuing decades… Mulholland is a lifelong resident of Arlington… She participated in sit-ins in Virginia, Maryland and South Carolina and faced ostracism from her community for her actions, the resolution noted, before heading to the Deep South to continue her efforts.” [Gazette Leader]

Yorktown Girls Are Swim Champs — “Yorktown Coach Torey Ortmayer joined his girls’ 400-yard freestyle relay team in a poolside huddle moments before the final event of the Virginia Class 6 championships Saturday. Ortmayer understood the gravity of the moment. The Patriots were leading by 12 points and needed a fourth-place finish to take home a state crown. A fifth-place finish, assuming a Battlefield victory, would result in a tie.” [Washington Post]

It’s Thursday — Partly cloudy and unseasonably warm in the afternoon. High of 76 and low of 55. Sunrise at 6:51 am and sunset at 5:56 pm. [Weather.gov]