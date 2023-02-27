Morning Notes

APS Needs More Subs — “Michael Beer is not a politician, but he knows the politicians’ credo: ‘Never let an available microphone go to waste.’ During a rare lull in the action at the frazzled Feb. 21 Arlington County Civic Federation meeting, Beer used an available microphone to encourage delegates with time available during the day to consider service as an Arlington Public Schools substitute teacher… The school system is desperately short of substitutes, said Beer.” [Gazette Leader]
I-395 Ramp Closure Tonight — “The southbound South Glebe Road (Route 120) ramp to northbound I-395 will be closed, weather permitting, between 9:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27 and 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28 for traffic camera pole replacement work, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. Drivers will be detoured via southbound I-395, Shirlington Circle and Quaker Lane back to northbound I-395.” [VDOT]
Pair of I-395 Crashes — Two recent, rear-end crashes along I-395 near Crystal City were caught on camera by public safety watcher Dave Statter, including a crash on a signal-controlled ramp and an alleged DUI driver who walked away with his dog after crashing into a car carrier. [Twitter, Twitter]
Changes to Temporary Roundabout — The somewhat controversial, temporary Military Road roundabout is getting some changes, including asphalt islands and the removal of plastic pylons. [Twitter]
Nighttime Metro Delays — “Metro will perform critical work, to maintain the tracks during the late-night and overnight hours weeknights, Monday through Thursday, Feb. 27 – Mar. 2, Mar. 6 – 9, and Mar. 13-16. Work will begin at 10 p.m. prior to the system closing, with trains single tracking between Foggy Bottom and Arlington Cemetery on the Blue and Blue+ lines, and between Foggy Bottom and Ballston on the Orange and Silver lines. The single-track area is three miles long and coupled with the Yellow Line Bridge closure requires train service to be reduced to every 26 minutes on the four lines.” [WMATA]
Yorktown Girls Win State Title — “The Yorktown Patriots have won all of the big meets in recent years, but until this winter, the girls team had never won all three in the same season. That changed the night of Feb. 18 in Hampton when Yorktown achieved that triple-crown milestone by winning the 2022-23 Virginia High School League’s Class 6 state swimming and diving championship.” [Gazette Leader]
Arlington Media Company Founder Dies — “Ron Gordon, the Peru-born founder of Arlington media and marketing company ZGS Communications Inc., died Tuesday. He was 68. Gordon revealed in early February he had been receiving treatment for cancer for much of the past year… In 2019, Gordon achieved a lifelong dream of owning a soccer team, becoming executive chairman and owner of Edinburgh’s Hibernian FC of the Scottish Premier League.” [Washington Business Journal]
RIP Mandy — Mandy Jenkins, an online news and social media pioneer who was a supporter of ARLnow in its early days through her work at TBD.com, has died after a years-long battle with cancer. She was 42. [Ideastream Public Media, Zanesville Times Recorder]
It’s Monday — Rain in the evening and overnight. High of 48 and low of 35. Sunrise at 6:45 am and sunset at 6:00 pm. [Weather.gov]
Recent Stories
Arlington County police are investigating a carjacking that happened Saturday night near the Courthouse neighborhood. Police were dispatched to the 2000 block of N. Adams Street, just north of Langston…
The PBS headquarters at 1225 S. Clark Street in Crystal City still gleams and smells as if it’s new, despite it being about three years since the national public broadcasting…
Arlington Public Schools Superintendent Francisco Durán has proposed an $803.3 million budget — an increase of more than 7% over the current budget. And the messaging around the budget picks…
The self-styled modern ‘milkman’ service will now be delivering direct-to-door in the 22202 zip code, after launching pickup locations throughout Arlington last year.
