Morning Notes

Dog Euthanized Despite Online Petition — “A dog named Marley was euthanized Sunday after biting a smaller dog that got loose from its owner in Virginia, despite online efforts to save her… The decision to euthanize the dog came on the same day that rally was being held in the area to help Marley, and as an online petition to save her had gained traction.” [Fox 5]
Missing Middle Rally Draws Crowd — “About 200 people gathered in Courthouse Plaza Saturday afternoon to show their support for Arlington County’s Missing Middle Housing plan… Arlington County Board Member Katie Cristol kicked off the rally on the snowy afternoon by telling the crowd that it is ‘a little unconventional’ for a board member to speak at an advocacy event on an issue still under consideration by the board.” [Patch, Falls Church News-Press]
Swanson Student Hospitalized — “On February 15, [Swanson Middle School] families received this email. Over the weekend, I learned the ‘physical injury’ was, sadly, the result of violence (‘from physical contact with another student,’ per the school principal).” [Twitter]
Legislatures Approves Arlington Judges — “The General Assembly has followed the recommendation of its Arlington delegation, electing Daniel Lopez to an eight-year term on the 17th Judicial Circuit and Cari Steele to a six-year term to the General District Court.” [Gazette Leader]
More on Ballston Wine Bar — “The couple worked with local architecture and design firm //3877 to design the community cafe and wine bar, which features a 3,300-square-foot interior and a 1,000-square-foot exterior. After conversations with the designers about what they wanted, the //3877 team came up with the term “whimsical refinement” to guide their design of the cafe and wine bar.” [Patch]
Stormwater Fee Change Coming — “Arlington government leaders continue to put the procedural steps in place to change the way county property owners are charged for stormwater-related costs. As part of their fiscal 2024 budget plan, County Board members will consider moving from the existing funding stream (a tax levied based on the value of property) to a fee-based one that is dependent on the amount of impervious surface on any given lot.” [Gazette Leader]
Reality Show Star Staying in Arlington — “The Real Housewives of Potomac’s Ashley Darby first landed in Arlington by chance, on a dinner date with an ex-boyfriend long before she got married… Now, the Bravo star says she has been a proud resident of Northern Virginia for going on 11 years and is raising her two toddler boys, Dean and Dylan, here. She also recently bought a new home in Arlington but is not publicly sharing anything about it because Real Housewives has yet to reveal details. Darby loves Arlington and has no plans to leave anytime soon, she says.” [Northern Virginia Magazine]
It’s Tuesday — Cloudy this morning then clearing in the afternoon. High of 58 and low of 45. Sunrise at 6:44 am and sunset at 6:01 pm. [Weather.gov]
Flickr pool photo by Jeff Vincent
Jane Franklin Dance relishes an audience at eye level, performers and audience near enough to touch, and collaborations merging movement with sound or visual art. Both proximity and presence can be found at the February 25 live performances at Mason Exhibitions Arlington in response to the current exhibition Bennie Herron: Origin Stories. The thirty minute performance features works by choreographers Lauren DeVera, Jane Franklin, and Kevin White. Poetry, written and performed by Bennie Herron interconnects movement, rhythm, cadence and art.
Mason Exhibition Arlington, 3601 Fairfax Drive Feb 25 at 1pm, 2pm, 3pm, FREE
The following week Jane Franklin Dance performs Present Moment BASK at Atlas INTERSECTIONS Festival. Artists S.J. Ewing and Robert J. Priore showcase new work with favorites by Jane Franklin, Ryan Carlough, Lauren DeVera. Use promo code BASK23 for a ticket discount
Atlas Performing Arts Center, 1333 H St NE Washington DC, March 3 at 7:30pm
If you would like to dance, JFD teaching artists are there for you with classes for adults and young movers. Theme-based summer camps now open for enrollment start June 20- August 25. Your young mover may discover an inner cat even sooner at Big Meow Spring Break Camp. Promo code SPRING is valid for Spring Break or Summer Camps.
Please drop by the website or find us in person. We would love to meet you at eye level.
Potomac Harmony Chorus, Sweet Adelines International, is excited to introduce our new director, Allison Lynskey, and invites you to experience the excitement every Wednesday evening!
Allison has ten years of barbershop experience singing in a chorus and quartet, and is no stranger to other performing arts. She currently teaches elementary music and chorus in the Fairfax County Public School system. Allison studied voice and earned a Bachelor of Arts in Music Education with a focus on voice, and a Master of Arts in Curriculum and Instruction at Virginia Tech. She was a member of the women’s chorus, Chamber Singers, Opera Workshop, and Soulstice a cappella group and served as the graduate director of the Virginia Tech men’s chorus.
On the chorus level within Sweet Adelines, Allison has always been an active member. Her quartet experience has been filled with numerous awards within Sweet Adelines and the Harmony Sweepstakes Festival.
Allison has a life-long love of learning and looks forward to growing as a director, bringing that enthusiasm and passion to Potomac Harmony.
National Chamber Ensemble – Liebermann Live, and Brahms!
The National Chamber Ensemble is joined by acclaimed pianist and Grammy nominated composer Lowell Liebermann at Marymount University’s beautiful Ballston Center. One of America’s most frequently performed and recorded living composers, Liebermann will perform his own works, the Piano Trio
Tuscan Wine Dinner
Dinner Series “Region of Tuscany”
Winery Pakravan – Papi
Speaker: Leopoldo e Francesca Papi & Roberto Donofrio (Impero Wine)
Sunday March 5th, 2023 @ 6.00 pm $105 Pp++