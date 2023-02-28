Morning Notes

Dog Euthanized Despite Online Petition — “A dog named Marley was euthanized Sunday after biting a smaller dog that got loose from its owner in Virginia, despite online efforts to save her… The decision to euthanize the dog came on the same day that rally was being held in the area to help Marley, and as an online petition to save her had gained traction.” [Fox 5]

Missing Middle Rally Draws Crowd — “About 200 people gathered in Courthouse Plaza Saturday afternoon to show their support for Arlington County’s Missing Middle Housing plan… Arlington County Board Member Katie Cristol kicked off the rally on the snowy afternoon by telling the crowd that it is ‘a little unconventional’ for a board member to speak at an advocacy event on an issue still under consideration by the board.” [Patch, Falls Church News-Press]

Swanson Student Hospitalized — “On February 15, [Swanson Middle School] families received this email. Over the weekend, I learned the ‘physical injury’ was, sadly, the result of violence (‘from physical contact with another student,’ per the school principal).” [Twitter]

Legislatures Approves Arlington Judges — “The General Assembly has followed the recommendation of its Arlington delegation, electing Daniel Lopez to an eight-year term on the 17th Judicial Circuit and Cari Steele to a six-year term to the General District Court.” [Gazette Leader]

More on Ballston Wine Bar — “The couple worked with local architecture and design firm //3877 to design the community cafe and wine bar, which features a 3,300-square-foot interior and a 1,000-square-foot exterior. After conversations with the designers about what they wanted, the //3877 team came up with the term “whimsical refinement” to guide their design of the cafe and wine bar.” [Patch]

Stormwater Fee Change Coming — “Arlington government leaders continue to put the procedural steps in place to change the way county property owners are charged for stormwater-related costs. As part of their fiscal 2024 budget plan, County Board members will consider moving from the existing funding stream (a tax levied based on the value of property) to a fee-based one that is dependent on the amount of impervious surface on any given lot.” [Gazette Leader]

Reality Show Star Staying in Arlington — “The Real Housewives of Potomac’s Ashley Darby first landed in Arlington by chance, on a dinner date with an ex-boyfriend long before she got married… Now, the Bravo star says she has been a proud resident of Northern Virginia for going on 11 years and is raising her two toddler boys, Dean and Dylan, here. She also recently bought a new home in Arlington but is not publicly sharing anything about it because Real Housewives has yet to reveal details. Darby loves Arlington and has no plans to leave anytime soon, she says.” [Northern Virginia Magazine]

It’s Tuesday — Cloudy this morning then clearing in the afternoon. High of 58 and low of 45. Sunrise at 6:44 am and sunset at 6:01 pm. [Weather.gov]

Flickr pool photo by Jeff Vincent