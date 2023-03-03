TRAFFIC ALERT: Major backups on GW Parkway after crash near Key Bridge

(Updated at 4:15 p.m.) All southbound lanes of the GW Parkway are blocked by a crash near Key Bridge.

Drivers should expect significant delays in the area, with the backup in the southbound lanes now extending to Chain Bridge.

The parkway has been the scene of numerous crashes around a bend in the road near the bridge, especially during rainy weather days like today.

In another rainy GW Parkway crash earlier today, a vehicle ran off the northbound GW lanes and into the woods near Windy Run. Three occupants were able to get out of the car, per scanner traffic, and at least two were hospitalized.

Video from where Park Police has shut down the George Washington Parkway southbound — right before the Rosslyn exit. Officers are out in the street telling cars to turn around and head back. I counted 2 fire trucks, 2 ambulances and at least 3 Park Police vehicles @7NewsDC https://t.co/gRd0tvErxF pic.twitter.com/Epby4BpUUr — Kevin Kuzminski (@KevinKuzminski) March 3, 2023

LOCATION: George Washington Parkway (SB)/Rossyln Exit (Corrected Update)

INCIDENT: Traffic Collision

IMPACT: All southbound lanes on George Washington Parkway just before the Rosslyn exit are closed. Expect delays and seek an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/XEG25Dsq6t — Arlington Alert (@ArlingtonAlert) March 3, 2023

