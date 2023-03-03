TRAFFIC ALERT: Major backups on GW Parkway after crash near Key Bridge

(Updated at 4:15 p.m.) All southbound lanes of the GW Parkway are blocked by a crash near Key Bridge.
Drivers should expect significant delays in the area, with the backup in the southbound lanes now extending to Chain Bridge.
The parkway has been the scene of numerous crashes around a bend in the road near the bridge, especially during rainy weather days like today.
In another rainy GW Parkway crash earlier today, a vehicle ran off the northbound GW lanes and into the woods near Windy Run. Three occupants were able to get out of the car, per scanner traffic, and at least two were hospitalized.
Video from where Park Police has shut down the George Washington Parkway southbound — right before the Rosslyn exit.
Officers are out in the street telling cars to turn around and head back.
I counted 2 fire trucks, 2 ambulances and at least 3 Park Police vehicles @7NewsDC https://t.co/gRd0tvErxF pic.twitter.com/Epby4BpUUr
— Kevin Kuzminski (@KevinKuzminski) March 3, 2023
LOCATION: George Washington Parkway (SB)/Rossyln Exit (Corrected Update)
INCIDENT: Traffic Collision
IMPACT: All southbound lanes on George Washington Parkway just before the Rosslyn exit are closed. Expect delays and seek an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/XEG25Dsq6t
— Arlington Alert (@ArlingtonAlert) March 3, 2023
Map via Google Maps
Recent Stories
Arlington County is under a Wind Advisory for much of the day on Saturday. Rain showers will give way to fog tonight (Friday) before the clouds clear Saturday and the…
Pretzel, one of 16 new arrivals to the Animal Welfare League of Arlington is an adorable Corgi getting ready for adoption!
Drug use intervention programs for youth are in short supply in Arlington County, according to people who help youth with substance dependencies. The need is particularly acute for younger teens,…
A man has been arrested after allegedly robbing a gun store in Clarendon. Police say the 22-year-old man, of an unknown address, stole a gun and ammunition from the store…
What happens after the Tortoise beats the Hare in the race? Join Encore Stage & Studio on March 3-12 for a new spin on the classic story in its world premiere of What Makes a Winner written by Lynne Childress. When Terri the Turtle and Ray the Rabbit become co-captains on a new racing team, Ray comes to find that he’s got a lot to learn about the true meaning of friendship. This unlikely duo meet all kinds of woodland creatures in their journey to make the perfect team. Together they learn that the most rewarding medals are the friends you make along the way.
“It’s a story full of heart and kindness and the answer to what really makes someone a winner,” says playwright Lynne Childress. Lynne Childress is a playwright, founder and artistic director of Building Better People Productions, a professional theater company based in Annapolis, MD, that focuses on shows for young audiences all based in themes of kindness, respect and the things that make us all better people.
Performances are held at Thomas Jefferson Community Theatre (125 S. Old Glebe Rd. Arlington, VA 22204). Tickets are on sale now at www.encorestage.org. Tickets are $12-$15.
“Theatre by Kids, for Kids!” Founded in 1967, Encore Stage & Studio inspires young people to develop the creativity, empathy and confidence they need to create meaningful connections with peers and have a positive impact in their communities. Encore believes that an artistic community is enhanced through diversity.
Are you someone who likes to have a good time, but sometimes finds yourself drinking a little too much? You’re not alone. Many people struggle with finding the right balance between enjoying themselves and staying in control.
However, it’s important to recognize that drinking too much can have negative consequences on your health, relationships, and overall well-being. That’s why it’s important to take steps to reduce your alcohol consumption and find healthier ways to cope with stress and have fun.
If you’re ready to take control of your drinking habits, we’re here to help. Our program provides support and resources to help you cut back on your drinking and improve your overall quality of life. You can still be the life of the party without letting alcohol control your life. Contact us today to learn more.
We offer a service to assess your drinking habits to see what may be causing your excessive drinking and what you should do to cut back or cut out drinking altogether.
National Chamber Ensemble – Liebermann Live, and Brahms!
The National Chamber Ensemble is joined by acclaimed pianist and Grammy nominated composer Lowell Liebermann at Marymount University’s beautiful Ballston Center. One of America’s most frequently performed and recorded living composers, Liebermann will perform his own works, the Piano Trio
Tuscan Wine Dinner
Dinner Series “Region of Tuscany”
Winery Pakravan – Papi
Speaker: Leopoldo e Francesca Papi & Roberto Donofrio (Impero Wine)
Sunday March 5th, 2023 @ 6.00 pm $105 Pp++