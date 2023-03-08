Morning Notes

APS Might Let Students Carry Narcan — “Would it be wise, or even legal, for Arlington Public Schools students be able to carry medication with them that helps blunt the impact of opioid overdoses in schools? Getting a final answer appears to be a work in progress. ‘We are continuing to explore the question,’ Superintendent Francisco Durán said at the March 2 School Board meeting.” [Gazette Leader, Fox 5]

Award for Lubber Run Community Center — “The American Institute of Architects (AIA) is recognizing 16 projects with its 2023 Architecture Awards. The 2023 Architecture Award program celebrates the best contemporary architecture… [including] Lubber Run Community Center, Arlington, Virginia | VMDO Architects.” [American Institute of Architects]

Metro Response to Incident Questioned — “When @STATter911 reported @WMATA once again sent passengers towards danger during a November 7 smoke incident at Courthouse & that there was a delayed fire department response, Metro pushed back with this statement… @MetrorailSafety found those decisions weren’t so sound. WMSC confirms the train was sent towards confirmed smoke, contrary to Metro’s own procedures.” [Twitter]

Local Track Athletes Place at States — “A jumper, a thrower and a sprinter from Arlington schools recorded second-place finishes at the Virginia High School League’s Class 6 indoor state track and field championships in Virginia Beach. All three were senior boys, and they had the highest finishes of any participant from an Arlington school in the competition.” [Gazette Leader]

Fire Risk Amid Dry Weather — “Wednesday will be a carbon-copy with lots of sunshine, a brisk north wind and low humidity in the afternoon. This is the prime pattern for an increase in brush fires, though a red flag warning isn’t in effect for Tuesday or Wednesday and the D.C. area isn’t in a drought.” [WTOP]

Tornado Danger Reminder — From VDOT Northern Virginia: “Tornadoes can strike our area nearly any time of year, any time of day. Have a safety plan in place and know where to seek shelter. everal #Tornadoes impacted the #NOVA District in the past several years. In fact, 5 occurred over the past 5 years in 3 of our counties. Just because we’re not in #TornadoAlley, that doesn’t mean we’re safe.” [Twitter]

It’s Wednesday — Clear throughout the day. High of 49 and low of 30. Sunrise at 6:32 am and sunset at 6:09 pm. [Weather.gov]