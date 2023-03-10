Morning Notes

Person Struck By Train in Crystal City — Updated at 8 a.m. — “Blue Line Metro train service was temporarily suspended between National Airport and Pentagon City Thursday night after a person was struck by a train at Crystal City, officials said. One person was removed from the platform and transported to an area hospital, Arlington Fire and EMS said, adding that the person is in critical condition.” [WJLA]

Marymount Opening Store With Amazon Tech — “Today, Marymount University becomes the first higher education institution in the U.S. to have an on-campus convenience store powered by Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology. Located in the lobby of Gerard Phelan Hall on Marymount’s main campus in Arlington, the new convenience shop – Saints 24 – opens to the University community for the first time today. The implementation of Amazon’s cutting-edge Just Walk Out technology is designed to eliminate checkout lines.” [Press Release]

MU Prez Pushes Back on Coverage — “After several weeks of getting pummeled as a heartless executioner of humanities programs, Marymount University president Irma Becerra on March 8 went on offense. In a recorded video message to alumni and friends of the university that lasted seven minutes, the president said the issue had been blown completely out of proportion by media reporting that was ‘misleading at best and pointedly incorrect at worst.'” [Gazette Leader]

Next Week is Flood Awareness Week — “As we head into the typical spring and summer rainy season, Arlington, Fairfax County and the City of Alexandria are teaming up for Virginia Flood Awareness Week to share key messages of being informed and prepared. Virginia Flood Awareness Week, March 12-18, 2023, stresses personal safety with the ‘Turn Around Don’t Drown’ campaign. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports more than half of all flood-related drownings occur when motorists attempt to drive through flood water.” [Arlington County]

Shippin’ Up to Ballston — “This realtor literally made a Dropkick Murphys parody song to help sell one of his listings. Genius.” [Twitter]

More on Lubber Run Architecture Award — “‘Completed on time despite the emergence of the pandemic, Lubber Run Community Center solves a uniquely urban problem: preserving access to open space in the wake of unceasing development,’ the seven-member jury noted. ‘Fully integrated into the environment, the project is both a building and a park, a work of architecture truly rooted in its sense of place.'” [Gazette Leader]

Daylight Saving Time Reminder — From NBC 4: “Clocks ‘spring forward’ on Sunday — but losing that hour of sleep doesn’t have to ruin next week!⁠ Swipe for some tips from an expert on adjusting to daylight saving time.⁠” [Instagram]

It’s Friday — A cold rain starts in the morning and will continue for most of the day. High of 47 and low of 38. Sunrise at 6:30 am and sunset at 6:11 pm. [Weather.gov]