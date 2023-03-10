Morning Notes

Person Struck By Train in Crystal City — Updated at 8 a.m. — “Blue Line Metro train service was temporarily suspended between National Airport and Pentagon City Thursday night after a person was struck by a train at Crystal City, officials said. One person was removed from the platform and transported to an area hospital, Arlington Fire and EMS said, adding that the person is in critical condition.” [WJLA]
Marymount Opening Store With Amazon Tech — “Today, Marymount University becomes the first higher education institution in the U.S. to have an on-campus convenience store powered by Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology. Located in the lobby of Gerard Phelan Hall on Marymount’s main campus in Arlington, the new convenience shop – Saints 24 – opens to the University community for the first time today. The implementation of Amazon’s cutting-edge Just Walk Out technology is designed to eliminate checkout lines.” [Press Release]
MU Prez Pushes Back on Coverage — “After several weeks of getting pummeled as a heartless executioner of humanities programs, Marymount University president Irma Becerra on March 8 went on offense. In a recorded video message to alumni and friends of the university that lasted seven minutes, the president said the issue had been blown completely out of proportion by media reporting that was ‘misleading at best and pointedly incorrect at worst.'” [Gazette Leader]
Next Week is Flood Awareness Week — “As we head into the typical spring and summer rainy season, Arlington, Fairfax County and the City of Alexandria are teaming up for Virginia Flood Awareness Week to share key messages of being informed and prepared. Virginia Flood Awareness Week, March 12-18, 2023, stresses personal safety with the ‘Turn Around Don’t Drown’ campaign. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports more than half of all flood-related drownings occur when motorists attempt to drive through flood water.” [Arlington County]
Shippin’ Up to Ballston — “This realtor literally made a Dropkick Murphys parody song to help sell one of his listings. Genius.” [Twitter]
More on Lubber Run Architecture Award — “‘Completed on time despite the emergence of the pandemic, Lubber Run Community Center solves a uniquely urban problem: preserving access to open space in the wake of unceasing development,’ the seven-member jury noted. ‘Fully integrated into the environment, the project is both a building and a park, a work of architecture truly rooted in its sense of place.'” [Gazette Leader]
Daylight Saving Time Reminder — From NBC 4: “Clocks ‘spring forward’ on Sunday — but losing that hour of sleep doesn’t have to ruin next week! Swipe for some tips from an expert on adjusting to daylight saving time.” [Instagram]
It’s Friday — A cold rain starts in the morning and will continue for most of the day. High of 47 and low of 38. Sunrise at 6:30 am and sunset at 6:11 pm. [Weather.gov]
Art House 7 is thrilled to announce that the award-winning artist, Teresa Oaxaca, will be returning this Spring to host some amazing weekend workshops! We invite you to join us for two fantastic opportunities to learn from this popular master artist.
Our first workshop, “Drawing the Portrait in Charcoal,” will take place on March 11 and 12. During the class, Teresa will guide students through her approach to drawing the human portrait in charcoal while helping them create their own charcoal portraits of models.
Our second workshop, “Painting the Dutch Tulip from Life,” will be held on April 22 and 23. This two-day class will feature a live demonstration by Teresa as she selects, composes, and paints a beautiful flower. As she works, she will narrate the steps and process, allowing students to follow along and learn the art techniques to create their own stunning paintings of the provided selection of fresh tulips.
Please note that both classes require supplies, which can be found on the workshop registration listings here. If you need art materials, we’ve got you covered at the Art House 7 Store. We sell a broad range of art supplies for all mediums at competitive prices, so you can get everything you need in one convenient location.
What happens after the Tortoise beats the Hare in the race? Join Encore Stage & Studio on March 3-12 for a new spin on the classic story in its world premiere of What Makes a Winner written by Lynne Childress. When Terri the Turtle and Ray the Rabbit become co-captains on a new racing team, Ray comes to find that he’s got a lot to learn about the true meaning of friendship. This unlikely duo meet all kinds of woodland creatures in their journey to make the perfect team. Together they learn that the most rewarding medals are the friends you make along the way.
“It’s a story full of heart and kindness and the answer to what really makes someone a winner,” says playwright Lynne Childress. Lynne Childress is a playwright, founder and artistic director of Building Better People Productions, a professional theater company based in Annapolis, MD, that focuses on shows for young audiences all based in themes of kindness, respect and the things that make us all better people.
Performances are held at Thomas Jefferson Community Theatre (125 S. Old Glebe Rd. Arlington, VA 22204). Tickets are on sale now at www.encorestage.org. Tickets are $12-$15.
“Theatre by Kids, for Kids!” Founded in 1967, Encore Stage & Studio inspires young people to develop the creativity, empathy and confidence they need to create meaningful connections with peers and have a positive impact in their communities. Encore believes that an artistic community is enhanced through diversity.
