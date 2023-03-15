Morning Notes

Retired Arlington K9 Dies — “ACPD and the K9 Unit are deeply saddened to announce the passing of retired K9 Hugo. K9 Hugo retired along with his handler, MPO Tom Binckley, in February, after 11 years of dedicated service to the Arlington community as a dual-purpose patrol and explosive detection canine. Over his career, K9 Hugo helped ensure the safety of our community through patrol work and numerous explosive detection sweeps at large events, such as the Marine Corps Marathon and July 4th celebrations. K9 Hugo passed away peacefully on March 9th with his handler by his side.” [Twitter]
FAA Investigating DCA Incident — “The Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday that it is investigating after a regional jet made a wrong turn last week and crossed a runway at Reagan National Airport as a United Airlines flight was preparing to take off. The incident took place about 8:30 a.m. March 7. It’s the latest of several incidents at U.S. airports in recent weeks to catch the attention of regulators, lawmakers and the airline industry.” [Washington Post]
Local March Madness Viewing Options — “The cherry blossoms are blooming, the birds are chirping and the NCAA basketball tournament is about to begin. March Madness runs March 14-April 3, so get those brackets ready and start scoping out prime spots to watch the games. Visit these establishments to score great deals on drinks and bar food while catching the action on giant flat-screen TVs and projector walls.” [Arlington Magazine]
Women of Vision Honorees Announced — “Three recipients have been announced for the 2023 ‘Women of Vision’ awards, presented annually by the county government’s Commission on the Status of Women. Honorees include Krysta Jones, who will be saluted in the non-profit category for her work across the community as ‘a leader, mentor and connector, raising and amplifying women’s voices.'” [Gazette Leader]
Cardiac Arrest on Highway — An elderly woman reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest while aboard a small bus on southbound I-395 yesterday afternoon. CPR was performed and she was rushed to a local hospital, per scanner traffic. [Twitter]
No Fungal Zombies, Health Dept. Says — From the Virginia Dept. of Health: “DYK? Cordyceps, the fungus seen in #TheLastOfUs, does NOT make people sick. It evolved over millions of years to ONLY infect ants. Even though cordyceps doesn’t make people sick, humans — especially those with weakened immune systems — can be infected by other fungi.” [Twitter]
It’s Wednesday — Clear throughout the day but still breezy. High of 47 and low of 30. Sunrise at 7:21 am and sunset at 7:16 pm. [Weather.gov]
Good Wednesday evening, Arlington. Today we published articles that were read a total of 9751 times… so far. 📈 Top stories The following are the most-read articles for today —…
A battle over how to improve public confidence in county government has driven a wedge between two large community organizations in Arlington. The Arlington branch of the NAACP is leaving…
Arlington Public Schools (APS) will host an Educator’s Job Fair on March 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at their Syphax Education Center (2110 Washington Blvd. Arlington, VA 22204). Interested…
A busy set of highway ramps are being shut down in Ballston due to a reported construction mishap.
Too many of us in our community have experienced wrenching loss lately. It can be particularly tricky to navigate as Spring arrives. While it may feel like the very last thing you are able to do, we urge you to consider a local support group and we have a list of a few that our clients have found to be welcoming and healing. This is by no means a complete list, but from Capital Caring to Haven of Northern Virginia to the Wendt Center to the Dinner Party you will find people who get what you are going through.
Art House 7 is thrilled to announce that the award-winning artist, Teresa Oaxaca, will be returning this Spring to host some amazing weekend workshops! We invite you to join us for two fantastic opportunities to learn from this popular master artist.
Our first workshop, “Drawing the Portrait in Charcoal,” will take place on March 11 and 12. During the class, Teresa will guide students through her approach to drawing the human portrait in charcoal while helping them create their own charcoal portraits of models.
Our second workshop, “Painting the Dutch Tulip from Life,” will be held on April 22 and 23. This two-day class will feature a live demonstration by Teresa as she selects, composes, and paints a beautiful flower. As she works, she will narrate the steps and process, allowing students to follow along and learn the art techniques to create their own stunning paintings of the provided selection of fresh tulips.
Please note that both classes require supplies, which can be found on the workshop registration listings here. If you need art materials, we’ve got you covered at the Art House 7 Store. We sell a broad range of art supplies for all mediums at competitive prices, so you can get everything you need in one convenient location.
5 Tips for Buying Your Dream Home – A Free…
Are you planning to move in the next 12 months but feeling overwhelmed by the current real estate market’s low inventory and high mortgage rates? Join us for a short seminar where we’ll provide 5 tips to help you find
Free Ice Cream at Nicecream
Locally owned ice cream shop, Nicecream, is celebrating their freezing agent liquid nitrogen (-321°F), Nicecream is offering unlimited, free ice cream all day on March 21st.
On Tuesday March 21, 2023 Nicecream will give out unlimited free ice cream to