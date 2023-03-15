Morning Notes

Retired Arlington K9 Dies — “ACPD and the K9 Unit are deeply saddened to announce the passing of retired K9 Hugo. K9 Hugo retired along with his handler, MPO Tom Binckley, in February, after 11 years of dedicated service to the Arlington community as a dual-purpose patrol and explosive detection canine. Over his career, K9 Hugo helped ensure the safety of our community through patrol work and numerous explosive detection sweeps at large events, such as the Marine Corps Marathon and July 4th celebrations. K9 Hugo passed away peacefully on March 9th with his handler by his side.” [Twitter]

FAA Investigating DCA Incident — “The Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday that it is investigating after a regional jet made a wrong turn last week and crossed a runway at Reagan National Airport as a United Airlines flight was preparing to take off. The incident took place about 8:30 a.m. March 7. It’s the latest of several incidents at U.S. airports in recent weeks to catch the attention of regulators, lawmakers and the airline industry.” [Washington Post]

Local March Madness Viewing Options — “The cherry blossoms are blooming, the birds are chirping and the NCAA basketball tournament is about to begin. March Madness runs March 14-April 3, so get those brackets ready and start scoping out prime spots to watch the games. Visit these establishments to score great deals on drinks and bar food while catching the action on giant flat-screen TVs and projector walls.” [Arlington Magazine]

Women of Vision Honorees Announced — “Three recipients have been announced for the 2023 ‘Women of Vision’ awards, presented annually by the county government’s Commission on the Status of Women. Honorees include Krysta Jones, who will be saluted in the non-profit category for her work across the community as ‘a leader, mentor and connector, raising and amplifying women’s voices.'” [Gazette Leader]

Cardiac Arrest on Highway — An elderly woman reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest while aboard a small bus on southbound I-395 yesterday afternoon. CPR was performed and she was rushed to a local hospital, per scanner traffic. [Twitter]

No Fungal Zombies, Health Dept. Says — From the Virginia Dept. of Health: “DYK? Cordyceps, the fungus seen in #TheLastOfUs, does NOT make people sick. It evolved over millions of years to ONLY infect ants. Even though cordyceps doesn’t make people sick, humans — especially those with weakened immune systems — can be infected by other fungi.” [Twitter]

It’s Wednesday — Clear throughout the day but still breezy. High of 47 and low of 30. Sunrise at 7:21 am and sunset at 7:16 pm. [Weather.gov]