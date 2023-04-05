Large power outage reported in Falls Church and parts of Arlington

A power outage left much of Falls Church, big parts of western Arlington, and a small portion of Fairfax County in the dark this morning.

More than 5,500 Dominion customers are without power, the utility company reported on its website. As of 9:15 a.m., 2,165 customers in Arlington — including parts of the East Falls Church, Leeway Overlee and Madison Manor neighborhoods — were affected. That includes nearly all of the Langston Blvd corridor west of N. Harrison Street.

More than 3,000 customers in Falls Church were also without power.

On its website, Dominion listed “circuit out” as the cause of the outage.

Shortly after 9:30 a.m., the power company’s outage map was updated to show that the outage was down to just over 1,200 customers, with a few hundred in Arlington and the rest in Falls Church.

