Large power outage reported in Falls Church and parts of Arlington

A power outage left much of Falls Church, big parts of western Arlington, and a small portion of Fairfax County in the dark this morning.
More than 5,500 Dominion customers are without power, the utility company reported on its website. As of 9:15 a.m., 2,165 customers in Arlington — including parts of the East Falls Church, Leeway Overlee and Madison Manor neighborhoods — were affected. That includes nearly all of the Langston Blvd corridor west of N. Harrison Street.
More than 3,000 customers in Falls Church were also without power.
On its website, Dominion listed “circuit out” as the cause of the outage.
Shortly after 9:30 a.m., the power company’s outage map was updated to show that the outage was down to just over 1,200 customers, with a few hundred in Arlington and the rest in Falls Church.
Hat tip to @tweedyBard
Recent Stories
Yellow Line Reopening Date Set — “[Metro] announced today that the Yellow Line will open again on Sunday, May 7… The line has been out of service since September to…
Just Reduced includes a 2 BD/2 BA expanded bungalow with a screened front porch, deck and vintage bathrooms.
Good Tuesday evening, Arlington. Today we published articles that were read a total of 15967 times… so far. 📈 Top stories The following are the most-read articles for today —…
With a few minor revisions, the Arlington School Board adopted the superintendent’s budget recommendation as its own proposed budget last week. Their approval came with the caveat that the $803.7…
Congratulations to Saint Agnes School Principal, Jen Kuzdzal on her National Leadership Award from the National Catholic Education Association. Mrs. K, as her students affectionally call her, was one of three principals in the country to receive this award.
Mrs. K started has been with Saint Agnes for more than 20 years. She has served as the Principal for five years, prior to that, she was the Vice Principal and a Teacher.
This has been a tremendous year for Saint Agnes, celebrating its 75th year as a school, its 2nd Blue Ribbon Award, and now a recognition of its Leadership.
Join Phoenix Bikes at Port City Brewing Company on Thursday, April 20, for Bikes & Bow Ties, the most bike-tastic event of the year! Outside, under sparkling lights, guests will enjoy delicious food, Port City beer, music, and a showcase of bikes creatively customized by Phoenix Bikes students. Snap a picture at their photo booth, enjoy bike-churned ice cream, hear from their students, and donate to the live paddle raise to support local youth. Proceeds from this event help keep all of Phoenix Bikes programs 100% free for students.
Opt for a VIP ticket to take your night to the next level by enjoying a private VIP reception and beer tasting before the event. Get your tickets today!
Phoenix Bikes is an Arlington nonprofit that uniquely combines youth education programs with a full service bike shop. Through their programs, youth learn basic bike mechanics and fix up a bike that they get to take home–for free! Students can also join their junior race team, learn safe riding practices, experience the business side of a bike shop through their shop internship program, and more!
Free Right-Sizing Workshop – How to Get Rid of Your…
Cody Chance and Dick Nathan of Long & Foster are hosting an online workshop on the topic of “down-sizing” Thursday, April 6 from 3:00-4:30. We have created a workbook with an extensive planning guide to enable you to design a
Private School Fair
Congressional School to Host MONA Private School Fair Thursday, April 27 at 6:30 PM
Congressional School in Falls Church, VA is delighted to host the MONA (Mothers of North Arlington) at an upcoming Private School Fair. Private schools from around