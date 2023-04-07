Morning Notes

Neighbors Worry About Centuries-Old Three — “Residents are growing concerned about the future of one of the oldest trees in Arlington’s Penrose neighborhood, a large white oak tree that could be as old as the United States. The tree, in the backyard of a Penrose home that was recently put up for sale, likely survived the Civil War and could have been starting its life as a sprout in the late 1700s around the time of the Revolutionary War.” [Patch]

Counties Monitoring Ruling Fallout — “The Virginia Association of Counties (VACo) is advising its member localities, including Arlington, to hunker down and take a very close look and see if any measures they enacted during the first 15 months of COVID might be in peril following a Virginia Supreme Court ruling. At issue is the March 23 court opinion invalidating Fairfax County’s zoning rewrite – known as zMOD – because its adoption in early 2021 did not follow public-comment rules still in place at the time and not changed by the General Assembly later that year.” [GazetteLeader]

Library Remembering WETA Founder — “Arlington Public Library is partnering with WETA on a community celebration of the life of Elizabeth Campbell on Friday at Shirlington Library, an event that will highlight Campbell’s many contributions to Arlington. The April 7 event, from 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., will feature crafts and activities for children and families and light refreshments for all.” [Patch, Arlington Public Library]

GOP Pushing Single-Member Districts — “Hoping to strike while voter discontent in Arlington is as hot as it has been in a decade, the Arlington County Republican Committee is considering an effort it believes will teach county Democrats a lesson and, perhaps, reduce their all-powerful status in local elections. The GOP at its March 27 meeting kicked around a proposal, presented by a law professor and first-time attendee, to launch a petition drive with the goal of moving Arlington from five at-large County Board districts to single-member districts.” [GazetteLeader]

Democratic Primary Field Set — “The Arlington County Democratic Committee (“Arlington Democrats”) is excited to announce the field of candidates who have filed paperwork with the party for the Democratic nomination in the June 20, 2023, Democratic Primary. The candidates represent a diverse range of backgrounds and experiences and are committed to advancing Democratic values in Arlington and across Virginia.” [PDF]

Join the ARLnow Press Club — Support local watchdog reporting in Arlington and get the day’s headlines in your inbox first thing in the morning. [ARLnow]

It’s Friday — Overcast with sprinkles possible. Cool. High of 57 and low of 48. Sunrise at 6:44 am and sunset at 7:37 pm. [Weather.gov]