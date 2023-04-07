Morning Notes

Neighbors Worry About Centuries-Old Three — “Residents are growing concerned about the future of one of the oldest trees in Arlington’s Penrose neighborhood, a large white oak tree that could be as old as the United States. The tree, in the backyard of a Penrose home that was recently put up for sale, likely survived the Civil War and could have been starting its life as a sprout in the late 1700s around the time of the Revolutionary War.” [Patch]
Counties Monitoring Ruling Fallout — “The Virginia Association of Counties (VACo) is advising its member localities, including Arlington, to hunker down and take a very close look and see if any measures they enacted during the first 15 months of COVID might be in peril following a Virginia Supreme Court ruling. At issue is the March 23 court opinion invalidating Fairfax County’s zoning rewrite – known as zMOD – because its adoption in early 2021 did not follow public-comment rules still in place at the time and not changed by the General Assembly later that year.” [GazetteLeader]
Library Remembering WETA Founder — “Arlington Public Library is partnering with WETA on a community celebration of the life of Elizabeth Campbell on Friday at Shirlington Library, an event that will highlight Campbell’s many contributions to Arlington. The April 7 event, from 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., will feature crafts and activities for children and families and light refreshments for all.” [Patch, Arlington Public Library]
GOP Pushing Single-Member Districts — “Hoping to strike while voter discontent in Arlington is as hot as it has been in a decade, the Arlington County Republican Committee is considering an effort it believes will teach county Democrats a lesson and, perhaps, reduce their all-powerful status in local elections. The GOP at its March 27 meeting kicked around a proposal, presented by a law professor and first-time attendee, to launch a petition drive with the goal of moving Arlington from five at-large County Board districts to single-member districts.” [GazetteLeader]
Democratic Primary Field Set — “The Arlington County Democratic Committee (“Arlington Democrats”) is excited to announce the field of candidates who have filed paperwork with the party for the Democratic nomination in the June 20, 2023, Democratic Primary. The candidates represent a diverse range of backgrounds and experiences and are committed to advancing Democratic values in Arlington and across Virginia.” [PDF]
Join the ARLnow Press Club — Support local watchdog reporting in Arlington and get the day’s headlines in your inbox first thing in the morning. [ARLnow]
It’s Friday — Overcast with sprinkles possible. Cool. High of 57 and low of 48. Sunrise at 6:44 am and sunset at 7:37 pm. [Weather.gov]
Recent Stories
Good Thursday evening, Arlington. Today we published articles that were read a total of 13636 times… so far. 📈 Top stories The following are the most-read articles for today —…
A strong storm is approaching Arlington from the west, prompting a Severe Thunderstorm Warning — the first of the year. From the National Weather Service: The National Weather Service in…
This past week saw 52 homes sold in Arlington. The least expensive condo, single-family home or townhouse sale over the past seven days was $160,000 while the most expensive was…
Seven years after ending its substance use treatment options for youth, a local facility is poised to resume providing some outpatient services. National Capital Treatment & Recovery CEO Debby Taylor…
Looking to improve your fitness and achieve your health goals but struggling with finding the time or motivation to hit the gym? Look no further than our in-home personal training services!
Our experienced and certified personal trainers will come directly to your home, bringing all the equipment necessary for a full-body workout. Whether you have a home gym setup or just a small space in your living room, our trainers will work with you to create a customized fitness plan tailored to your specific needs and goals.
With in-home personal training, you’ll save time and money on gym memberships and commuting and receive personalized attention and accountability from your trainer. You’ll have a dedicated partner in your fitness journey who will push you to succeed and provide expert guidance on everything from exercise technique to nutrition.
Whether you want to lose weight, build muscle, or simply feel better, our in-home personal training services will help you get there. Say goodbye to the gym and hello to a healthier, happier you with our convenient and effective in-home personal training program. Contact us today to schedule your first session!
Jane Hanley counsels women who are feeling extra anxiety and sadness, helping them rebuild self-compassion, strength and a renewed sense of purpose. If a client has weathered a painful storm recently, she can help them process their experience safely so they can heal and fully reflect on their experience. Doing so helps her clients ultimately live life to the fullest.
Clients feel safe with Jane to not put on the happy face the rest of the world might demand of us. Sessions are definitely a place where it’s ok to not be ok. That comfort to feel and experience ultimately fosters self knowledge, growth and room for more emotions to flourish, such as joy and motivation.
Jane lives in Alexandria with her husband and their dogs, Tallulah and Ivy. In her spare time, she is a host with The Dinner Party, a fantastic organization that builds community around grief. For fun, she enjoys cooking, looking for the DC area’s best Tex-Mex, and rooting for the New England Patriots. Schedule your free consultation at www.sarahmoorelpc.com/contact.
How to Sell Your Home – A Free Workshop
Thinking about selling in the next 12 months?
Learn how to get from uncertainty to successful sale and make the right choice for yourself and your family.
Join us for an informative workshop hosted by Lou Sagatov, Realtor + Builder,
Free Right-Sizing Workshop – How to Get Rid of Your…
Cody Chance and Dick Nathan of Long & Foster are hosting an online workshop on the topic of “down-sizing” Thursday, April 6 from 3:00-4:30. We have created a workbook with an extensive planning guide to enable you to design a