Morning Notes

Potomac Rail Bridge Price Going Up — “Virginia’s plan to double capacity for trains over the Potomac River is moving ahead amid inflation that has driven up the project’s cost and contributed to a $389 million budget shortfall, state transportation officials said. Construction of a new Long Bridge is projected to cost nearly $2.3 billion, up nearly $240 million from a year ago.” [Washington Post]

Arrest at Ritz Carlton — From Dave Statter: “@ArlingtonVaPD needing help to arrest a drunk & disorderly person is something often seen at the bars on Wilson Blvd (a bit too often). Not the norm for the Ritz-Carlton in Pentagon City. But this was the scene around 1 a.m.” [Twitter]

Local Athletes Thriving at College — “Many former high-school athletes from Arlington schools recently have or are enjoying success playing college sports.” [GazetteLeader]

Closures for Race in Lyon Park — “The 2023 Arlington Bunny Hop 5K Fun Run/Walk will take place on Saturday, April 15, 2023, and will begin at 8:00 a.m. The Arlington County Police Department will conduct the following closures in order to accommodate the event.” [ACPD]

It’s Monday — Sunny. Mild. High of 65 and low of 38. Sunrise at 6:39 am and sunset at 7:40 pm. [Weather.gov]