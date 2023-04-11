Morning Notes

County, Feds in Court Over Land — ” A trial underway in federal court will decide whether the U.S. government must pay up to $21 million to compensate a Virginia county for a parcel of land taken to expand Arlington National Cemetery… At issue is how much money, if any, the federal government must pay to Arlington County for the nine acres (3.6 hectares) of land it took from the county to accommodate the expansion.” [Associated Press]

TSA Stops Woman With Gun at DCA — “Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) prevented a Spotsylvania, Va., woman from bringing her loaded handgun onto her flight early this morning (April 10). The .380 caliber gun was loaded with five bullets.” [Press Release]

Milestone for Va. Square Office Project — “Skanska has topped out the nine-story, 201,000-square-foot office development at 3901 N. Fairfax Drive in Arlington, Va. The project, designed by CallisonRTKL, is slated for delivery next year. When its imminent groundbreaking was announced in September 2021, the $129 million building was already being positioned as a model workplace for the post-COVID world.” [Commercial Property Executive, Skanska]

Marymount Commencement Speakers — “Nearly 1,100 Marymount University students will receive degrees during the institution’s 72nd annual commencement ceremonies next month, and Marymount officials have announced commencement speakers… [including] Dr. Rochelle Walensky, current head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.” [Gazette Leader]

Millennial Home Ownership Stats — More Millennials in the D.C. area are now homeowners than renters, a switch compared to five years ago. According to newly-compiled stats, 53.4% of Millennials in the Washington regional are homeowners while 46.6% are renters. [RentCafe, Axios]

It’s Tuesday — Scattered clouds. Mild. High of 75 and low of 43. Sunrise at 6:38 am and sunset at 7:41 pm. [Weather.gov]