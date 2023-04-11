Morning Notes

County, Feds in Court Over Land — ” A trial underway in federal court will decide whether the U.S. government must pay up to $21 million to compensate a Virginia county for a parcel of land taken to expand Arlington National Cemetery… At issue is how much money, if any, the federal government must pay to Arlington County for the nine acres (3.6 hectares) of land it took from the county to accommodate the expansion.” [Associated Press]
TSA Stops Woman With Gun at DCA — “Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) prevented a Spotsylvania, Va., woman from bringing her loaded handgun onto her flight early this morning (April 10). The .380 caliber gun was loaded with five bullets.” [Press Release]
Milestone for Va. Square Office Project — “Skanska has topped out the nine-story, 201,000-square-foot office development at 3901 N. Fairfax Drive in Arlington, Va. The project, designed by CallisonRTKL, is slated for delivery next year. When its imminent groundbreaking was announced in September 2021, the $129 million building was already being positioned as a model workplace for the post-COVID world.” [Commercial Property Executive, Skanska]
Marymount Commencement Speakers — “Nearly 1,100 Marymount University students will receive degrees during the institution’s 72nd annual commencement ceremonies next month, and Marymount officials have announced commencement speakers… [including] Dr. Rochelle Walensky, current head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.” [Gazette Leader]
Millennial Home Ownership Stats — More Millennials in the D.C. area are now homeowners than renters, a switch compared to five years ago. According to newly-compiled stats, 53.4% of Millennials in the Washington regional are homeowners while 46.6% are renters. [RentCafe, Axios]
It’s Tuesday — Scattered clouds. Mild. High of 75 and low of 43. Sunrise at 6:38 am and sunset at 7:41 pm. [Weather.gov]
Recent Stories
Good Monday evening, Arlington. Today we published articles that were read a total of 13544 times… so far. 📈 Top stories The following are the most-read articles for today —…
Someone in Arlington is apparently shooting rabbits with a blow dart. Two rabbits, each with darts stuck in their bodies, were spotted by residents along the 700 and 800 blocks…
Two men are in police custody after a carjacking Friday night. The carjacking was the tenth reported in Arlington so far this year, and the fifth in which a BMW…
Are you looking to stop renting and start investing in your financial freedom through homeownership? Expert help is the key. The Keri Shull Team, the top-producing real estate team in…
Whether you’re expecting your first or you just had your first baby, we want to meet YOU! Please don’t isolate yourself. All those feelings you’re having are NORMAL and it’s not just you! Join us to find your own New Moms Group. We have a Saturday meeting at noon on MOST Saturdays- and the next one is this Saturday, 3/15. This is a FREE Mamistad Introductory Meeting. Come meet other new moms and find out how easy it is to be a part of your own Mama Tribe!
We offer 2 types of groups:
- VIRTUAL MOMS GROUPS – with moms due within your due-date month in varying locations (FREE for a limited time).
- LOCAL (IN-PERSON) MOMS GROUPS – with moms due within 3 months of your due date (Small one-time fee)
Becoming a new mom can be tough enough without adding a major pandemic to the equation. You need and deserve to have mom friends to share this journey with – especially when you feel physically isolated!
Looking to improve your fitness and achieve your health goals but struggling with finding the time or motivation to hit the gym? Look no further than our in-home personal training services!
Our experienced and certified personal trainers will come directly to your home, bringing all the equipment necessary for a full-body workout. Whether you have a home gym setup or just a small space in your living room, our trainers will work with you to create a customized fitness plan tailored to your specific needs and goals.
With in-home personal training, you’ll save time and money on gym memberships and commuting and receive personalized attention and accountability from your trainer. You’ll have a dedicated partner in your fitness journey who will push you to succeed and provide expert guidance on everything from exercise technique to nutrition.
Whether you want to lose weight, build muscle, or simply feel better, our in-home personal training services will help you get there. Say goodbye to the gym and hello to a healthier, happier you with our convenient and effective in-home personal training program. Contact us today to schedule your first session!
Living Earth Festival 2023: Native Nations Confronting Climate Change
From water scarcity to floods and erosion, Native nations are addressing climate change across Indian Country. During the Living Earth Festival, join the museum for a weekend of conversations, demonstrations, and artmaking to learn how Indigenous communities are stepping forward
Standup Comedy Showcase Starring Blaire Postman
Blaire Postman – Headliner
Comedian, quirky genius and generally loud person, Blaire Postman, is known for her explosive, fast paced delivery and comedy – often spanning unusual topics.
Blaire performs on established NYC alt shows & venues (i.e. “Butter Boy”