Student found with ammo at Gunston Middle School

A student at Gunston Middle School was found in possession of two bullets today.

The Thursday morning discovery prompted a call to police amid concern for student safety. However, an investigation ultimately found “no imminent threat to the safety of the school community.”

Gunston was locked down last month after administrators “located a message written inside a restroom stall referencing gun violence.”

More, below, from an email sent to Gunston families by the middle school’s principal.