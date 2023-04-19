Morning Notes

Presidential Campaign Speech in Arlington — “Nikki Haley to make the first speech about abortion by any of the 2024 GOP presidential contenders,” on Tuesday, April 25 in Arlington. [Twitter]

Prosecutor Reiterates Abortion Position — From Arlington and Falls Church Commonwealth’s Attorney Parisa Dehghani-Tafti: “Why? Why Arlington? There’s no point coming here @NikkiHaley. As long as I’m CA, Arlington will not prosecute people and their doctors for abortion care.” [Twitter]

Hope Minimum Wage Bill Passes — “A measure, patroned by Del. Patrick Hope (D-Arlington), to end a 1940s-era measure allowing those employing workers with disabilities to pay less than the minimum wage, is headed into law. Both houses of the legislature on April 12 agreed to recommendations made by the Youngkin administration on the bill. Final votes were 96-0 in the House of Delegates and 40-0 in the state Senate.” [GazetteLeader]

Warner’s Local News Resolution — “U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) joined Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI) and 12 colleagues in introducing a resolution that would designate April 2023 as ‘Preserving and Protecting Local News Month.’ The resolution officially recognizes the role of local news as an essential function for democracy in the United States.” [Press Release]

Knife Standoff Ends Peacefully — “The suspect was inside a residence when he allegedly became agitated, brandished a knife and made threatening statements. Arriving officers advised all other occupants to exit the residence. Officers then made contact with the suspect, gave him commands to drop the knife which he complied with and took him into custody without incident.” [ACPD]

It’s Wednesday — Sunny. Mild. High of 74 and low of 45. Sunrise at 6:26 am and sunset at 7:49 pm. [Weather.gov]