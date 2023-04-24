Morning Notes

Rollover Crash Caught on Camera — From Dave Statter on Sunday: “Watch: Car hit from the side overturns on I-395N at the crash prone Exit 10C. This happened today just after 2p.” [Twitter]
Old Home May Be Deemed Historic — “The Cherrydale neighborhood is not likely to end up as Maywood – covered entirely in a local-historic overlay district with development restrictions rigidly enforced. But it wouldn’t hurt if more Cherrydale homes became stand-alone historic districts. That was the view of members of the Arlington government’s Historical Affairs and Landmark Review Board (HALRB), who on April 19 started the ball rolling on historic status for a century-year-old home at 2002 North Stafford St.” [GazetteLeader]
Cyclist Struck, Injured Friday Night — “Scanner: Cyclist struck by driver near intersection of Langston Blvd and N. Quinn Street, near Rosslyn. Cyclist is reported to be bleeding from the face but is alert and conscious.” [Twitter]
Local YIMBYs on MM Learnings — Q: “What advice would you have for other towns and cities who are working towards this? Jane Green: From a policy perspective, do as much as you possibly can. There is no benefit from compromising with NIMBYs who will lie, hyperbolize, and misinform throughout the process. From an advocacy perspective, gather the broadest set of allies you can. Be the most representative of the community. Have pro-housing voices at every public engagement” [Triangle Blog Blog]
Successful Raccoon Rescue — From the Animal Welfare League of Arlington: “Our Animal Control officers sprang into action when they learned that 4 young raccoons were stranded after their tree was cut down. After reuniting them with their mother, they watched as she led them to a new safe home. Proud of our officers’ swift and compassionate response!” [Twitter]
Horse Deaths at Arlington Nat’l — “The Army’s Caisson platoon — a ceremonial horse unit that has transported fallen troops to their final resting place at Arlington National Cemetery for decades — plans to shut down starting May 1 for 45 days to prioritize the health of the herd, an Army spokesperson told Military.com Friday. The Army said the ‘suspension’ will not impact military honors at the cemetery. The suspension follows four equine deaths in the platoon over the last year-plus.” [Military.com]
It’s Monday — Afternoon clouds. Refreshingly cool. High of 60 and low of 42. Sunrise at 6:19 am and sunset at 7:53 pm. [Weather.gov]
