Morning Notes

More Victims of Teen Groper — “As a result of the ongoing investigation, the Special Victims Unit obtained six additional petitions for Assault and Battery for the juvenile suspect. The petitions stem from four incidents occurring in November and December 2022 in which the suspect approached women from behind and grabbed their buttocks. The investigation into this series of assaults is ongoing.” [ACPD]
Realtors Endorse Board Candidates — “The Northern Virginia Association of Realtors (NVAR) has endorsed three of the six candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for Arlington County Board. Maureen Coffey, J.D. Spain Sr. and Tony Weaver have won the organization’s nod, a spokesperson for the real-estate trade organization said.” [Gazette Leader]
Historical Marker’s Wording Questioned — “A proposed historical marker highlighting the contributions of a regiment of the U.S. Colored Troops during the Civil War merits approval but is not yet ready for prime time. That was the consensus of the Arlington government’s Historical Affairs and Landmark Review Board, which has sent verbiage proposed by county staff back for more work before a marker is constructed and placed at Fort Ethan Allen Park in the county’s northernmost reaches.” [Gazette Leader]
Big Turkey on TR Island — “Thanks to Carol for sharing this magnificent shot from Theodore Roosevelt Island.” [PoPville]
YHS Girls on a Roll — “In girls soccer, the defending Class 6 state champion Yorktown Patriots continued to have a strong season as they began the week with an 8-1 overall record, a seven-match winning streak, four shutouts and a 2-0 mark in the Liberty District. Yorktown’s most recent victories were over Herndon, 4-1, and Wakefield, 3-0, in district contests.” [Gazette Leader]
It’s Tuesday — Overcast with some sprinkles. Cool. High of 54 and low of 43. Sunrise at 6:09 am and sunset at 8:01 pm. [Weather.gov]
VCO Orthodontics in Arlington, VA is hosting a Military Appreciation Event in our office the week of May 15-19! $1000 OFF BRACES OR INVISALIGN for anyone in the family along with special prizes and giveaways!!!
Come sip some champagne while you get a complimentary smile design with Top Washingtonian Orthodontist, Dr. Crissy Markova. We wanted to share a bit of love back with our Military and Foreign Service families and wholeheartedly thank you for your service. We know it’s hard to get orthodontic care between moves, deployments, and training. We’re giving away electric toothbrushes, custom teeth whitening, Yetis, and lots of other gifts for kids and adults.
Consultations are FREE. Please call us today at 703-774-3070 to schedule an appointment for May 15-19 or book on our website: VCOsmiles.com. Follow us on Insta or Facebook for the Giveaways!
The Brew Shop is excited to announce this week’s Friday night tasting with Chincoteague Island VA’s Black Narrows Brewing will feature Founder and Head Brewer Josh Chapman. Josh will be on site to chat all things beer and Black Narrows from 5-7pm on Friday, 5/5 – including discussing their 2023 Good Food Award winning lager, How Bout it. The tasting is free for all (ages 21+).
The Brew Shop is a local specialty beer and wine store in Arlington’s Courthouse neighborhood located at 2004 Wilson Blvd, and holds free beer / wine tastings every Friday from 5-7pm. For more information visit The Brew Shop’s website or follow on social media @arlbrew.
Drink proud. Love local. Brew well.
