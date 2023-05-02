Someone keeps masturbating near the Walter Reed pickleball courts

Police are on the lookout for a man who has been spotted masturbating multiple times near the Walter Reed pickleball courts.
Cops have been called to the Walter Reed Community Center at 2909 16th Street S. at least two times in the past two weeks, each time in the late morning, according to Arlington County police crime reports.
“At approximately 10:49 a.m. on April 21, police were dispatched to the report of an exposure,” the first crime report said. “Upon arrival, it was determined approximately 30 minutes prior, the reporting party observed the unknown male suspect allegedly masturbating in a wooded area.”
“At approximately 11:42 a.m. on April 26, police were dispatched to the report of an exposure,” said the second. “Upon arrival, it was determined the reporting party observed the unknown male suspect allegedly masturbating by the courts.”
On both days — a Friday and a Wednesday — “responding officers checked the area and the suspect was not located,” ACPD said.
A tipster told ARLnow about a possible third incident, but that could not be immediately confirmed.
“This is concerning as there are many users of the park, including children,” the tipster said about the incidents.
The Walter Reed pickleball courts have recently been the source of some controversy, as some neighbors have opposed voter-approved plans to add more courts outside of the community center.
Resident concerns range from “bullying of our children by pickleball players” to “public urination on playground and sensory garden” to causing “excessive continuous noise from dawn to 10 p.m. every day,” according to a flyer that was distributed around the neighborhood.
