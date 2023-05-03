Morning Notes

Family Demands $10M for Gunston Incident — “The family of a Virginia eighth-grader sent Arlington Public Schools Tuesday a ‘notice of claim and demand’ after they say he was forced to play a cotton picking game in class earlier this year. They are demanding a $10 million settlement in the case. Former Va. Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, the family’s attorney, sent the letter to APS.” [WJLA, Fox 5]

Green Valley Leaders Blast County — “Leaders of the Green Valley Civic Association have blasted county leadership for what they term as ‘offensive, arrogant and hateful’ its suggestion that they stay out of the nitty-gritty of capital project that impact their community. The comments came in an April 21 letter to County Board Chairman Christian Dorsey, complaining that the Green Valley community’s feedback on plans for an Arlington Transit (ART) operations and management facility still is not being taken seriously.” [Gazette Leader]

Man with Knife Tased — From ACPD: “At approximately 2:08 p.m. on May 1, police were dispatched to the 1100 block of S. Barton Street for a mental health call for service. Responding officers made contact with the individual who, during the course of the incident, was in possession of a knife, allegedly made threatening statements and set fire to the carpet of the home, which was quickly extinguished. An officer deployed their taser and the individual was taken into custody on an Emergency Custody Order.” [Twitter]

ART Bus Crash in Crystal City — A car collided with an ART bus at the intersection of Crystal Drive and 15th Street S. yesterday afternoon. Despite initial reports of an injury, scanner traffic later suggested that no one was hurt. [Twitter]

Gondola Now Shirt Goes International — “Beautiful gondola in Gaia, Portugal but it doesn’t cross the river to Porto. #gondolaNow @ARLnowDOTcom” [Twitter, Amazon]

AI-Written Audio News Update — ARLnow is experimenting with AI-written audio news briefs, summarizing the past day’s stories, to potentially be published as a daily podcast. Let us know what you think. [MP3]

It’s Wednesday — Overcast. Cool. High of 61 and low of 45. Sunrise at 6:08 am and sunset at 8:02 pm. [Weather.gov]