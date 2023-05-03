Morning Notes

Family Demands $10M for Gunston Incident — “The family of a Virginia eighth-grader sent Arlington Public Schools Tuesday a ‘notice of claim and demand’ after they say he was forced to play a cotton picking game in class earlier this year. They are demanding a $10 million settlement in the case. Former Va. Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, the family’s attorney, sent the letter to APS.” [WJLA, Fox 5]
Green Valley Leaders Blast County — “Leaders of the Green Valley Civic Association have blasted county leadership for what they term as ‘offensive, arrogant and hateful’ its suggestion that they stay out of the nitty-gritty of capital project that impact their community. The comments came in an April 21 letter to County Board Chairman Christian Dorsey, complaining that the Green Valley community’s feedback on plans for an Arlington Transit (ART) operations and management facility still is not being taken seriously.” [Gazette Leader]
Man with Knife Tased — From ACPD: “At approximately 2:08 p.m. on May 1, police were dispatched to the 1100 block of S. Barton Street for a mental health call for service. Responding officers made contact with the individual who, during the course of the incident, was in possession of a knife, allegedly made threatening statements and set fire to the carpet of the home, which was quickly extinguished. An officer deployed their taser and the individual was taken into custody on an Emergency Custody Order.” [Twitter]
ART Bus Crash in Crystal City — A car collided with an ART bus at the intersection of Crystal Drive and 15th Street S. yesterday afternoon. Despite initial reports of an injury, scanner traffic later suggested that no one was hurt. [Twitter]
Gondola Now Shirt Goes International — “Beautiful gondola in Gaia, Portugal but it doesn’t cross the river to Porto. #gondolaNow @ARLnowDOTcom” [Twitter, Amazon]
AI-Written Audio News Update — ARLnow is experimenting with AI-written audio news briefs, summarizing the past day’s stories, to potentially be published as a daily podcast. Let us know what you think. [MP3]
It’s Wednesday — Overcast. Cool. High of 61 and low of 45. Sunrise at 6:08 am and sunset at 8:02 pm. [Weather.gov]
Recent Stories
Featured in Just Reduced is a 5 BD/4.5 BA home with an English garden, wood burning fireplace and walk-out lower level.
Good Tuesday evening, Arlington. Today we published articles that were read a total of 16964 times… so far. 📈 Top stories The following are the most-read articles for today —…
Arlington County is looking to make a three-block stretch in Courthouse safer for pedestrians, cyclists and motorists. Specifically, it is looking for ways to improve conditions along a three-block stretch…
When living civil rights legend Joan Trumpauer Mulholland participated in sit-ins, she carried a Bible with her. She kept her birth certificate inside “so that they could identify the body,”…
Join us on Wednesday nights at 6:35 p.m. and Sunday nights at 5 p.m. at Flex Arlington for The Tempo Club.
The Tempo Club is a 45 minute mat based class, programmed to the beat of the music. You’ll use heavy weights, as well as resistance bands, to strengthen your body, work on endurance, and focus on stability training.
If you’re looking to meet friends, get stronger, and have fun while doing it (we know fun and workout don’t always go together, but trust us on this one), then come try The Tempo Club.
Book your mat at thetempoclub.com
You’re invited to Tara Hoot’s home away from home–Capitol Hill’s Crazy Aunt Helen’s! There’s something for everyone! Story Time Brunch! Bingo and a Show! Pageants! Mother’s Day! Find a Tara Hoot show that’s perfect for you and get ready for some feel-good fun. Why? Because darlings, you’re GORGEOUS and we can’t wait to see you!
Understanding Your Employer Retirement Plan – Traditional vs. Roth
Is your retirement savings approach aligned with today’s tax and market realities? Learn which retirement plan, a traditional plan or Roth IRA, fits your future needs and goals.
District 27 Toastmasters 2023 Virtual Conference
District 27 Toastmasters invites you to its annual conference where you can hear phenomenal speakers, attend professional development and personal growth seminars about leadership, negotiation, communication, teamwork, and mentorship. Learn how to develop your personal story and how to improve