Police Partnership to Support Local Youth — “The Arlington County Police Department (ACPD), AHC Inc. (AHC) and the Life Enrichment Center (LEC) have partnered to provide literacy tutoring to elementary-aged students at AHC’s Gates of Ballston after-school program. The tutoring program is part of a three-tiered approach between ACPD’s Community Engagement Division and AHC to support positive youth development through education and relationship building.” [ACPD]

County Fair Set to Return — “The countdown has begun: There are now just 100 days left until the start of the 2023 Arlington County Fair. The annual event will be held Aug. 16-20 at Thomas Jefferson Community Center, with upward of 80,000 people expected.” [Gazette Leader]

Arlington Not First to Ranked Choice — “Is Arlington County the first jurisdiction in the DMV to implement ranked choice voting? According to FairVote.org, Arlington is the first location in Virginia to switch to ranked choice voting. But it is not the first place in the DMV… Takoma Park, Maryland has held its elections for mayor and city council this way since 2007.” [WUSA 9]

Yellow Line Celebration Today — From the National Landing BID: “It’s been too long old friend! Come celebrate the return of the Yellow Line on Wednesday, May 10 from 8-10 a.m. at the Pentagon City Metro and Crystal City Metro. Enjoy free coffee, giveaways, and more!” [Twitter]

Shirlington Block Party Planned — “The Village at Shirlington is holding its second annual spring block party on May 20, when the streets will be closed for a day of music, a Maker’s Market, games, and kids’ activities. The celebration, ‘Spring Fling: A Village Block Party,”’will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 20 on Campbell Avenue.” [Patch]

‘pinion Piece on Pickleball Pwock — “A guy in Falmouth, Mass., sold his house to get away from pickleball courts. A woman in Newport Beach, Calif., sued the city, saying that the ceaseless pwock!ing from nearby courts caused ‘severe mental suffering, frustration and anxiety.’ A neighborhood group in Arlington, Va., this year organized to stop more pickleball courts being built near them because of ‘excessive continuous noise,’ ‘public urination,’ plus ‘tennis and basketball’ had been ‘hijacked.'” [Washington Post]

Falls Church Approves Tax Rates — “There are no changes to the current real estate tax of $1.23 per $100 of assessed value. The average homeowner’s real estate tax bill will increase $364 or 3.4 percent due to the riding assessed property value. The personal property tax (or ‘car tax’) will increase by $0.50 for a total of $4.80 per $100 of assessed value; however, a projected decrease in assessed value of vehicles will result in an average decrease of 8.8 percent in the bill.” [City of Falls Church]

It’s Wednesday — Sunny, with a high near 74. North wind around 7 mph. Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. [Weather.gov]