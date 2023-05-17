Morning Notes

Prosecutor-Police Relationship Debated — “‘To wear animosity towards the police department almost as a badge of honor makes no sense,’ said Josh Katcher, who is seeking to knock off first-term prosecutor Parisa Dehghani-Tafti in the primary and clearly aimed that remark in her direction. Dehghani-Tafti shot back that she has a ‘healthy’ relationship with the police rank-and-file and its leadership, suggesting that Katcher (who long served in the prosecutor’s office) has had a ‘too cozy’ relationship with them.” [Gazette Leader]

New Taxiway for DCA — “The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded $5 million to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport for the construction of a new taxiway, U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced Tuesday. The funding was awarded through the Federal Aviation Administration’s fiscal year 2023 Airport Improvement Program.” [Patch]

GOP Faces Historic Electoral No-Show — “Not to put any additional pressure on the Arlington County Republican Committee leadership team – that’s not the media’s job – but if the party can’t in coming weeks find any candidates for local/legislative races this year, it will be the first time in at least a half-century the GOP has come up so short.” [Gazette Leader]

Bike to Work Day Coming Up — “Friday, May 19, 2023… Hop on a bike and ride with us this Bike to Work Day (BTWD) whether you’re working at home or commuting to the office. Join people all over the region in celebrating this fun, healthy, and sustainable activity. Celebrate biking and commuting with us.” [Bike Arlington]

It’s Wednesday — Sunny, with a high near 72. North wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Tonight: Clear, with calmer winds and a low around 47. [Weather.gov]