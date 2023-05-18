Morning Notes

Redevelopment Plan for Goodwill — “An all-affordable residential development has been pitched for the site of a Goodwill store in Arlington. Goodwill and AHC, Inc. have filed plans with Arlington County for a 128-unit development at the site of the Goodwill retail store and donation center at the intersection of South Glebe Road and Arlington Boulevard.” [UrbanTurf]
Gov. Visits Local Legion Post — From Gov. Glenn Youngkin: “During the opening of American Legion Post 139 in Arlington, we rolled out the Gold-Standard Digital Hub which will improve connectivity and access to resources and benefits for veterans, transitioning service members, and their families.” [Twitter]
Arlingtonian Assumes Office as U.S. Archivist — “Dr. Colleen Shogan assumed the role of Archivist of the United States today and, immediately after taking the oath of office, began her work as the head of the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA).” [National Archives]
Road Closures for Shirlington Event — “The Shirlington Spring Fling: A Village Block Party will take place on Saturday, May 20, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. The Arlington County Police Department will conduct the following road closures from approximately 5:30 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. in order to accommodate the event.” [Arlington County]
N. Va. Real Estate Prices Still Rising — “The median sales price of homes sold in April ($690,000) was up 0.7 percent from a year before, as the lack of inventory helped those sellers who did opt to put their homes on the market. And when held up against the last pre-COVID April (2019), the median sale price had grown 23 percent from $560,000.” [Gazette Leader]
It’s Thursday — Sunny, with a high near 69. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Southeast wind 5 to 9 mph. [Weather.gov]
Flickr pool photo by Jeff Vincent
Recent Stories
Good Thursday evening, Arlington. Today we published articles that were read a total of 6336 times… so far. 📈 Top stories The following are the most-read articles for today —…
It has been about 10 months since Arlington County released drawings of a future Langston Blvd. That vision included apartment buildings of up to 12-15 stories, cafés and wide sidewalks…
The Keri Shull Team, the top-producing real estate team in the D.C. metro area, is hosting a seminar to help aspiring buyers understand the competitive DMV real estate market and enhance their home search.
A South American restaurant and a new bookstore appear to preparing to open at the Pentagon City mall. Maizal Grill is planning to start serving sometime later this month, a…
VHC Health hosted its annual Trauma Survivors Day, honoring four former trauma patients and their care team on Tuesday, May 16. For many of these patient honorees, this event was the first time they were reunited with the team of healthcare professionals who cared for them after their injury. Both the healthcare team and the honorees expressed gratitude for the opportunity to thank, hug, and simply see one another again after their experience in the Trauma Center.
In May of 2021, the Commonwealth of Virginia designated VHC Health as a Level II Trauma Center. This designation filled a critical community need; previously, the closest trauma center for Arlington County was in Fairfax or Washington, DC. Since becoming a Level II Trauma Center, VHC Health has provided care for nearly 2,000 trauma patients each year.
Arlington you heard us correctly! For the month of May. We will charge only $15 per tire for installation on ALL Tire Brands!!! Call or Text 703-524-7622 to get your tires today. Mention ad to get the discount. Also please price check us with other shops. We will beat their prices!!! So Call or Text Now 703-524-7622.
La Staffa Wine Dinner
Join our La Staffa wine dinner as we explore the wonderful white wines of Le Marche region in Italy. We will be hosting Riccardo Baldi the winemaker from Italy & John Grimsley of Le Storie Wine.
This will be a
From Discovery to Done with Divorce
From Discovery to Done with Divorce® workshop supports those who are in the early stages of divorce or pre-planning.
This in-person workshop will cover the ins and outs of where and how to get started when you are going through