Morning Notes

Redevelopment Plan for Goodwill — “An all-affordable residential development has been pitched for the site of a Goodwill store in Arlington. Goodwill and AHC, Inc. have filed plans with Arlington County for a 128-unit development at the site of the Goodwill retail store and donation center at the intersection of South Glebe Road and Arlington Boulevard.” [UrbanTurf]

Gov. Visits Local Legion Post — From Gov. Glenn Youngkin: “During the opening of American Legion Post 139 in Arlington, we rolled out the Gold-Standard Digital Hub which will improve connectivity and access to resources and benefits for veterans, transitioning service members, and their families.” [Twitter]

Arlingtonian Assumes Office as U.S. Archivist — “Dr. Colleen Shogan assumed the role of Archivist of the United States today and, immediately after taking the oath of office, began her work as the head of the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA).” [National Archives]

Road Closures for Shirlington Event — “The Shirlington Spring Fling: A Village Block Party will take place on Saturday, May 20, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. The Arlington County Police Department will conduct the following road closures from approximately 5:30 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. in order to accommodate the event.” [Arlington County]

N. Va. Real Estate Prices Still Rising — “The median sales price of homes sold in April ($690,000) was up 0.7 percent from a year before, as the lack of inventory helped those sellers who did opt to put their homes on the market. And when held up against the last pre-COVID April (2019), the median sale price had grown 23 percent from $560,000.” [Gazette Leader]

It’s Thursday — Sunny, with a high near 69. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Southeast wind 5 to 9 mph. [Weather.gov]

Flickr pool photo by Jeff Vincent