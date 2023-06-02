Morning Notes

Cemetery Flyover This Morning — From Arlington National Cemetery: “[Friday] morning, around 11:00 a.m., there will be a flyover in support of a funeral.” [Twitter]
Gun Control Rally on Saturday — “Wear Orange is a time for everyone in our community to come together to show our collective power in addressing gun violence. Arlington Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America invite you to join us for a walk and rally on Saturday June 3, 2023 1:00pm – 4:00pm at Courthouse Plaza. 1-2pm- Gun Violence Awareness Walk to Clarendon Metro & back. 2-4pm- Rally to Honor the Victims and Survivors of Gun Violence.” [Event Calendar]
I-395 Exit Ramp Closure — “Starting Friday night, June 2, the southbound I-395/Route 1 Exit 8C bridge will be closed every Friday night through this fall for work related to the I-395/Route 1 Southbound Exit 8C Bridge Repairs Project… The southbound I-395/Route 1 Exit 8C ramp will be closed from midnight to 7 a.m.” [VDOT]
Maywood Burglary Suspect Arrested — “3300 block of 23rd Road N. At approximately 4:08 a.m. on June 1, police were dispatched to the late report of a breaking and entering. Upon arrival, it was determined at approximately 3:45 a.m., the known male suspect allegedly gained entry to the residence and approached the female victim. She pushed him away and notified another resident of the home who confronted the suspect and he left the residence.” [ACPD]
Sentencing for Fmr. WMATA Official — “An Arlington man was sentenced to 18 months in prison on Wednesday for his role in the manipulation of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority’s procurement process in favor of a company that was paid more than $1.3 million for items and services.” [Patch]
Free Donuts Today — “America runs on Dunkin’® and this National Donut Day, America runs on free donuts. On Friday, June 2, Dunkin’ die-hards and donut fans can enjoy a free classic donut of their choice, with any beverage purchase.” [Press Release]
How Much Delivery Drivers Really Make — “DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber Eats may be convenient, but whether they’re a winning proposition for anybody can swing on a few dollars. The apps aren’t always transparent about who receives what share of the bill paid by customers. So The Washington Post conducted an experiment, placing identical orders on each app and then gathering receipts from all parties to see how each fared.” [Washington Post]
Air Quality Alert Amid Wildfire Smoke — “We have Code Orange #AirQuality throughout the #Baltimore & #DC region & it’s also forecasted for tomorrow, 6/2. Kids, older adults, & others w/health concerns should limit time outside.” [Twitter, Capital Weather Gang]
It’s Friday — Sunny and hot, with a high near 92. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the morning. At night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. [Weather.gov]
Apartments proposed along Arlington Blvd, near Courthouse, have cleared the next hurdle on their way to final approvals. Fortis Companies is proposing to remove a lone, single-family detached home, a…
Pentagon City’s metamorphosis is continuing. The second apartment tower in the multi-phase Pentagon Centre shopping center redevelopment is now complete. The Milton, at 1446 S. Grant Street, is an 11-story, 253-unit building…
MedStar is looking to open its first urgent care facility in Arlington at the base of a building in Ballston owned by Marymount University. The Maryland-based healthcare nonprofit proposes locating…
