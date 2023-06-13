Morning Notes

Green Valley Stabbing — “3200 block of 24th Street S. At approximately 10:53 p.m. on June 11, police were dispatched to the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located the male victim suffering from a laceration and rendered medical aid until the arrival of medics. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was treated for serious, non-life threatening injuries.” [ACPD]
Cristol Reflects on Final Board Meeting — “Arlington County Board member Katie Cristol will attend her last board meeting Tuesday as she prepares to leave her post next month after seven and a half years in office. The board’s first millennial member, Cristol was just thirty when she first ran for her seat in 2015, with the goal of bringing the perspective of a younger resident and recent renter to the body.” [DCist]
County Board Election Results Plan — “Election officials won’t be able to start the computerized ranked-choice count at least until mid-Friday three days after the election, and could be held up even further owing to matters outside their control. As a result, ‘it’s unrealistic to set a time in advance’ for the tabulation of votes, Arlington Electoral Board vice chairman Richard Samp said at the body’s June 9 meeting.” [Gazette Leader]
Va. Gov., WaPo Ed Board Against DCA Bill — From Gov. Glenn Youngkin: “A flourishing @Dulles_Airport and @Reagan_Airport are key elements in a thriving Virginia. The balanced two-airport system these premier aviation hubs comprise should be preserved and strengthened, not undermined.” [Twitter, Washington Post]
Metro Touts Progress — From WMATA: “On Saturday, 327,000 customers chose Metrorail, making it the highest ridership Saturday since the pandemic! On Sunday, 227,000 more of you rode with us. Trains ran on time an average of 89% this weekend to help make #YourMetro a fast, reliable option to get around.” [Twitter]
It’s Tuesday — Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. At night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. South wind around 7 mph. [Weather.gov]
