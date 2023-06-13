Shop selling snacks “from all seven continents” opens at Pentagon City mall

A new “weird” shop specializing in collectibles and snacks from around the world has opened at the Pentagon City mall.

Highs & Lows is now open on the mall’s third floor, across from the children’s clothing store The Children’s Place. This is the fourth location of Highs & Lows, after two stores in Springfield and the original on Richmond Highway in Alexandria

The Pentagon City shop primarily sells snacks and treats from “all seven continents,” per an employee at the Richmond Highway location, while the others focus more on collectibles, antiques, and apparel.

The Arlington location opened late last week, a mall spokesperson told ARLnow.

“Highs & Lows is quickly becoming the weird place you can’t help but love! Come in and bear witness to the wackiest place around! Look up, Look down, Look all around, because if you don’t, you may just miss that one perfect thing for you,” reads a description of the store description on the Fashion Centre at Pentagon City’s website.

It also notes that the store has the “biggest selection of exotic sodas and snacks” in all of Virginia. That includes numerous snacks and candies from Japan.

Highs & Lows isn’t the only small, independently-owned business that has announced its move to the Fashion Centre at Pentagon City in recent months. Steel Life Booksellers is also planning an opening at the mall soon.