Young black bear spotted in Arlington

There is a bear roaming around part of Arlington.
The Animal Welfare League of Arlington says that a young black bear was spotted in the area of Windy Run Park. The park is located north of Lorcom Lane near the Riverwood and Woodmont neighborhoods.
AWLA says it’s hoping that the bear eventually moves on and “make his way out of the county.” In the meantime, it is advising residents in the area to stay vigilant, keep pets inside and take down bird feeders.
More from a social media post:
The Animal Welfare League of Arlington has received several reported sightings of a juvenile black bear in the Windy Run Park area of Arlington County.
AWLA’s current plan is to allow the bear to make his way out of the county. We are asking residents to be aware of their surroundings and stay away from the bear if sighted. DO NOT seek him out or attempt to approach. We highly recommend that residents keep their pets inside, take down bird feeders and make sure that trash is secured or brought indoors.
Sightings can be reported to AWLA’s Animal Control team at (703) 931-9241. Thank you!
