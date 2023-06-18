Young black bear spotted in Arlington

There is a bear roaming around part of Arlington.

The Animal Welfare League of Arlington says that a young black bear was spotted in the area of Windy Run Park. The park is located north of Lorcom Lane near the Riverwood and Woodmont neighborhoods.

AWLA says it’s hoping that the bear eventually moves on and “make his way out of the county.” In the meantime, it is advising residents in the area to stay vigilant, keep pets inside and take down bird feeders.

