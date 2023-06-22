Morning Notes

Terrifying Lyft Ride — “An Arlington, Virginia, woman says she jumped out of a moving Lyft car after the driver refused to take her to her destination. When Katlyn got into a Lyft Saturday afternoon, she said she quickly realized something was wrong. ‘He actually almost hit the person in front of him, which, then I’m really on edge. Like, within a foot,’ she said. She said the driver then put a different destination in his GPS that was away from where she was headed and he refused to answer her questions.” [NBC 4]

Consolidated Bus Route Launching — “The public and media are invited to join Arlington County officials at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for WMATA’s Metrobus Route 16M Columbia Pike-National Landing. The ceremony will take place at the Arlington Mill Community Center. This new bus route will launch on Sunday, June 25, 2023, expanding connectivity from the Skyline neighborhood in Fairfax County through Columbia Pike and extending to the Crystal City Metrorail station. The route represents the growth of Columbia Pike as a Premium Transit Corridor.” [Arlington County]

Rosslyn Bike and Sidewalk Improvements — “Arlington County Board members on June 10 approved just under $12 million in funding from the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority, providing funds necessary to support a host of transportation upgrades in the Rosslyn area.” [Gazette Leader]

Primary Update: House of Delegates — “Adele McClure is headed to the general election and, likely, into the General Assembly… The 2nd House District includes Clarendon, Courthouse, Rosslyn and Crystal City, among other areas. It appears that tonight’s filing deadline will have come and gone with no general-election opposition having materialized.” [Gazette Leader]

Primary Update: State Senate — “State. Sen. Barbara Favola appeared to be having no difficulty in beating back an intra-party challenge. Favola, first elected to the Senate in 2011 after serving a dozen years on the Arlington County Board, was being challenged for the new 40th Senate District in the Democratic primary by James DeVita, an attorney who seemed to tack slightly to the left of the incumbent on many issues.” [Gazette Leader]

No Opposition for Other Dems — “Barring a (very) last minute challenger emerging, Clerk of the Circuit Court Paul Ferguson and Treasurer Carla de la Pava will be unopposed in November. So, too, will Kim Klingler, who is running to succeed Commissioner of Revenue Ingrid Morroy, who is retiring (and has endorsed Klingler).” [Gazette Leader]

Air Force Assoc. Building Sold — “The Air & Space Forces Association recently sold a long-held, aging office building in Arlington, with plans to move into more contemporary digs. The association, a nonprofit that advocates for the military branches for which its named, has its national headquarters in the roughly 85,000-square-foot, 1980s-era Class B office building at 1501 Langston Blvd., which it owned for more than 40 years — until June 1.” [Washington Business Journal]

NSA Funding for Marymount — “The National Security Agency (NSA) has selected Marymount University to build and operate a cybersecurity clinic through a $1.5 million grant, covering a two-year timeframe that begins in July 2023. The initiative aims to increase the cybersecurity capabilities of small businesses and nonprofits in the DMV region by helping them prevent, detect and respond to cyber threats.” [Press Release]

It’s Thursday — Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. High near 73. Northeast wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. At night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 67. [Weather.gov]