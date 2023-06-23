Walgreens one-hour delivery service pilot in D.C. area ends next week

Arlingtonians have one more week to enjoy guaranteed same-day delivery services from Walgreens.
Through next Friday, customers of the pharmacy giant can order some 27,000 items online — from sunscreen to plastic cups — to have delivered to their door in under one hour. It’s part of a pilot program focused on our region.
“The offer, which is running exclusively across the Greater Washington region, guarantees customers will have items delivered to their door within the hour,” per a press release, which noted alcohol and prescriptions are excluded from this offer.
There are five participating locations in Arlington:
- 3130 Langston Blvd
- 1301 S. Joyce Street
- 5841 Washington Blvd
- 4720-B Langston Blvd
- 2820 Columbia Pike
People who request one-hour delivery will be charged a fee that is calculated by the products ordered and the distance between the delivery location and the store from which they ordered. The delivery time is guaranteed, in a way that’s not dissimilar from those of that offered by pizza chains in the past.
“Walgreens is so confident in its delivery capabilities that it’s willing to guarantee it’ll be there in an hour — and if not, the company will give you your order and additional credit,” the release said.
Those who get late orders can receive $10 in Walgreens cash rewards, but only if they have an account with the company’s free rewards program.
As for what happens after the pilot ends on Friday, the release said Walgreens “has not announced plans to extend or expand the test.”
The company does offer pickup service in as little as 30 minutes after ordering.
