Three hurt in serious Route 50 crash

Three people were hurt, two seriously, after a two-vehicle crash along Route 50 this morning.

The crash happened around 11:45 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Route 50 at N. Jackson Street, near the pedestrian bridge, prompting numerous calls to 911. A tipster described it to ARLnow as a “terrible accident.”

The circumstances surrounding the crash are unclear, but one vehicle ended up mangled, with a row of seats exposed, on the grass in front of the Lutheran church.

Two people suffered potentially serious injuries and another suffered minor injuries, according to initial reports. One of the seriously injured people was rushed to the trauma center at GW Hospital, while the other was brought to Virginia Hospital Center.

All lanes of Route 50 were blocked for a period of time. Later, just the westbound lanes were closed. The closures lasted for nearly two hours while crews worked to clean up the crash.

double yellow line. This intersection is in desperate need of *at least* no-left-turn signs (from EB 50 to Jackson and vice versa.). Any attention you can call is welcome! — Doug (@dougmacivor) June 27, 2023

Lastly, note no guardrails on the pathway taken by the middle school kids walking home from TJ Middle School, crossing the green pedestrian bridge at this intersection. Alice West Fleet Elementary is also right there. — Doug (@dougmacivor) June 27, 2023