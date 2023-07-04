JUST IN: One dead, two fighting for their lives after early morning crash

A vehicle with three people inside crashed into a tree along S. Walter Reed Drive early this morning, killing the driver and critically injuring two passengers.
The July 4 crash happened around 2 a.m. at the intersection with S. Dinwiddie Street — a few blocks from Route 7 and from Wakefield High School. The force of the crash caused the vehicle to catch fire.
The circumstances leading to the crash are currently unclear. Arlington County police are asking anyone with information about it to contact investigators.
At last check, the surviving passengers are fighting for their lives at local trauma centers.
More, below, from a police press release.
The Arlington County Police Department is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that occurred in the early morning hours of July 4, 2023.
At approximately 2:06 a.m., police were dispatched to S. Walter Reed Drive at S. Dinwiddie Street for the report of a vehicle fire. The preliminary investigation indicates the occupants were traveling southbound on Walter Reed Drive when the vehicle left the roadway, entered the median, struck a tree and caught fire.
The adult male driver was located unresponsive inside the vehicle and pronounced deceased on scene. The two passengers, both adult females, were removed from the vehicle and transported to area hospitals in critical condition.
The identity of the driver is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Detective T. Parsons at [email protected] or 703-228-4172. Information may also be reported anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). For additional community resources and contact information, visit our website.
