JUST IN: One dead, two fighting for their lives after early morning crash

A vehicle with three people inside crashed into a tree along S. Walter Reed Drive early this morning, killing the driver and critically injuring two passengers.

The July 4 crash happened around 2 a.m. at the intersection with S. Dinwiddie Street — a few blocks from Route 7 and from Wakefield High School. The force of the crash caused the vehicle to catch fire.

The circumstances leading to the crash are currently unclear. Arlington County police are asking anyone with information about it to contact investigators.

At last check, the surviving passengers are fighting for their lives at local trauma centers.

More, below, from a police press release.