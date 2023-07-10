Morning Notes

Video of Glebe Road Crash — From Dave Statter: “Crash on S. Glebe near Route 50 in just before 3 pm. You never know what’s on the other side of a bus. @ArlingtonVaFD & @ArlingtonVaPD handled.” [Twitter]

County Board Appointment Coming — “Who it will be is a pretty open secret at this point, but Arlington County Board members have not yet formally announced their choice to fill the County Board seat left vacant by the recent resignation of Katie Cristol… The appointment, likely to come after a public hearing at the July 15 board meeting, is likely to be followed by a swearing-in ceremony on July 18.” [Gazette Leader, Twitter]

Questioning Possible Caps and Wiz Move — “So if, God forbid, any of those teams moved – would you still support them? Would you travel to Crystal City/Ballston/Northern Virginia to catch a game live?” [PoPville]

Dems Focus on Unity — “With a contentious primary season now in the rear-view mirror, the Arlington County Democratic Committee on July 5 pivoted to plans for the Nov. 7 general election.” [Gazette Leader]

Trauma Survivor’s Story — From VHC Health: “A trauma incident can happen in an instant, but recovery can span months – or even years. Watch the story of Ricardo, who survived a head-on collision on I-66 and embarked on a lengthy journey to reclaim his life.” [Twitter, YouTube]

Arlington ‘Staycation’ Suggestions — “7News is highlighting some low-cost staycation ideas for you this summer. There are so many unique places you may not have visited close to home, without paying the high price of airfare and hotels. This week — 7News is highlighting Arlington, Virginia.” [WJLA]

Chef’s New McLean Restaurant — “The celebrity chef and cookbook author is gearing up to open his first full-service restaurant in McLean, where the regional American menu will showcase seasonal ingredients from small farms, heritage growers and fishermen in the mid-Atlantic region, as well as the Gulf Coast. Unlike at Bayou Bakery, the food at Neutral Ground Bar + Kitchen won’t have a Louisiana bent, though the restaurant’s chosen name is a direct nod to Guas’ hometown and its history.” [Arlington Magazine]

It’s Monday — A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. At night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph. [Weather.gov]