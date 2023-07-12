Astro Beer Hall and its donut robot hoping to start serving next month in Shirlington

Astro Beer Hall is aiming to finally debut its donut robot next month.
The long-planned, two-level bar and coffee shop in Shirlington is hoping to open sometime in August, a spokesperson tells ARLnow. While no specific date is set as of yet, the 14,000 square-foot, space-themed Astro Beer Hall expects to open its doors in a matter of weeks.
Part of that space will be taken up by a take-out shop featuring a robot making “fresh fried to-order donuts right in front of our customers,” as co-owner Peter Bayne told ARLnow earlier this year.
The initial hope was to start serving in May, as a banner wrapped around the building noted in the spring before it was removed.
The spokesperson said construction and permitting delays — a common refrain for Arlington restaurants — pushed the debut back a few months.
Back in December 2021, it was announced that Astro Beer Hall was moving into the former home of Capitol City Brewing Co. The large space at the corner of Campbell Avenue and S. Quincy Street had been vacant since 2018.
Astro Beer Hall is part of the restaurant group Tin Shop DC, which also owns a number of local bars and restaurants including Highline RxR in Crystal City, and Quincy Hall in Ballston.
Along with a donut robot, the establishment will feature a large rectangular bar with a moveable glass wall opening to a sidewalk patio, two pool tables, and a section filled with arcade games. The artwork, murals, and color scheme are expected to match the venue’s space theme.
Recent Stories
A new “live music and event venue” is coming to Ballston, posting up right next to El Rey. The Filling Station is set to open soon on Wilson Blvd in…
The new restaurant replaces a cycling studio that closed a few years ago.
Local Groups Weigh in on Deer — “The Animal Welfare League of Arlington has come out swinging against a county-government proposal to kill deer in the county… The animal-welfare group…
A 5 BD/4 BA brick home with oak hardwood floors, renovated kitchen and fenced yard is included in Just Reduced.
Are you struggling with stress, anxiety, or overwhelming emotions? Do you find yourself stuck in patterns that hinder your personal growth and happiness? It’s time to take charge of your mental well-being and embark on a journey of self-discovery.
At Peaceful Mind Solutions, we offer transformative psychotherapy sessions that empower you to overcome obstacles and cultivate a fulfilling life. Our team of experienced and compassionate therapists is dedicated to guiding you towards inner healing and personal transformation.
Take the first step towards a brighter future with our exclusive offer: a complimentary 15-minute consultation. This free session allows you to explore the benefits of psychotherapy and get a taste of our supportive and confidential environment.
During your consultation, our therapist will actively listen to your concerns, providing a safe space for you to express your thoughts and feelings. They will work with you to identify your unique needs and develop a tailored treatment plan to address them effectively.
Tired of working out indoors?
Get outside with Arlington Sports Conditioning (ASC), Arlington’s #1 outdoor workout program and community.
ASC has helped thousands of people burn fat, build lean muscle, and get faster, stronger, and fitter. Here are three ways ASC is different:
(1) ASC brings the gym outdoors.
Standup Comedy Showcase Starring Erik Scott (Comedy Central)
Friday, July 21: Live Standup Comedy Showcase Starring Erik Scott
Erik Scott – Headliner
Erik Scott grew up in a cornfield in Central Illinois and now resides in New York City, he’s still getting used to how tall the buildings
Homebuying 102: Contract Closing and Beyond
You’ve found the perfect house and you’re under contract, now what? Navigating the closing process can be daunting, but it doesn’t have to be.
Join ACFCU’s mortgage loan officers on July 20th at 5:30pm for part two in our