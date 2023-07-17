ACPD: Three arrested for catalytic converter theft

Three Baltimore men are facing theft-related charges after being allegedly caught in a car with a stolen license plate and a stolen catalytic converter inside.
The arrest happened early Saturday morning, in the Douglas Park neighborhood, after police say the trio was seen stealing a catalytic converter from a car in the Buckingham neighborhood.
More from an ACPD crime report:
LARCENY FROM AUTO (Significant), 2023-07150061, 200 block of N. Piedmont Pike. At approximately 3:48 a.m. on July 15, police were dispatched to the report of a vehicle tampering. The reporting party advised they had observed three suspects allegedly steal a catalytic converter and flee the scene in a vehicle. A lookout was broadcast and responding officers located the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop in the area of 14th Street S. and S. Monroe Street. The investigation determined the suspect vehicle was displaying a stolen license plate and during a search of the vehicle, burglarious tools and a catalytic converter were recovered. [Suspect 1], 18; [Suspect 2], 21; and [Suspect 3], 20, all of Baltimore, MD, were arrested and charged with Entering a Motor Vehicle, Removal of a Catalytic Converter and Possession of Burglarious Tools.
This year has not had as many reports of catalytic converter thefts among ACPD crime reports as last year, when 172 thefts were reported by early October.
The car part, which reduces toxic vehicle emissions, is a popular target among thieves due to the valuable precious metals inside.
Last year state legislation toughened penalties for catalytic converter thefts in Virginia. Arlington police made several related arrests last year, including a group of alleged thieves from Chicago.
Recent Stories
Arlington County could absolve rent for Signature Theatre for the last two years as the company struggles to move past Covid-era hits to sustainability. This comes a decade after the…
The air quality in Arlington County has crossed into “Code Red” levels. The county’s Air Quality Index (AQI), according to the federal government’s AirNow.gov website, was 151 as of 3…
Join DC Fray and National Landing on Wednesdays from 8-9 a.m. now through September 27 for free, instructor-led classes that are sure to help you break a sweat. No experience…
Arlington County is not adopting ranked-choice voting for the general election this November. When voters hit the polls or mail in their ballots this fall, they will pick two candidates…
Summer is in full swing at Art House 7, and we’re excited to announce our incredible new lineup of August classes, workshops, camps, and more!
Starting August 7, join our four-week ceramics classes. Discover the joy of pottery throwing in our wheel classes and unleash your imagination with our sculpture classes. Experienced ceramicists and students can explore individually at our ceramics Open Studios on July 14, 21, and 28.
New Ceramic Sculpture camps are available for aspiring sculptors aged 12-17 during weeks 7 and 8. There’s also a three-day camp from August 23-25 for 10-12-year-olds! There are still limited spaces for our themed summer camps in weeks 5, 6, and 7.
Embark on creative adventures with our all-new Art Club! Sessions are available on Tuesdays and Fridays from August 8-22 for different age groups from K-6th grade.
Are you struggling with stress, anxiety, or overwhelming emotions? Do you find yourself stuck in patterns that hinder your personal growth and happiness? It’s time to take charge of your mental well-being and embark on a journey of self-discovery.
At Peaceful Mind Solutions, we offer transformative psychotherapy sessions that empower you to overcome obstacles and cultivate a fulfilling life. Our team of experienced and compassionate therapists is dedicated to guiding you towards inner healing and personal transformation.
Take the first step towards a brighter future with our exclusive offer: a complimentary 15-minute consultation. This free session allows you to explore the benefits of psychotherapy and get a taste of our supportive and confidential environment.
During your consultation, our therapist will actively listen to your concerns, providing a safe space for you to express your thoughts and feelings. They will work with you to identify your unique needs and develop a tailored treatment plan to address them effectively.
50 First Dates x The Renegade: Speed Dating
🌟 Calling all adventurous hearts! 🌟
💑 Get ready for an evening of excitement and connection as we present Speed Dating Night at The Renegade in Arlington, VA! 🌆
📅 Mark your calendars for July 28th, from 6-9 pm, because
Standup Comedy Showcase Starring Erik Scott (Comedy Central)
Friday, July 21: Live Standup Comedy Showcase Starring Erik Scott
Erik Scott – Headliner
Erik Scott grew up in a cornfield in Central Illinois and now resides in New York City, he’s still getting used to how tall the buildings