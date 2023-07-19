Water main break closes several Arlington County facilities

A water main break near Route 50 caused water pressure issues for a large swath of Arlington today, prompting some county facility closures.
The water main break happened on N. Irving Street, just north of Route 50, on the border of the Ashton Heights and Lyon Parks neighborhoods.
While the water main being repaired just served the surrounding neighborhood, crews had to “isolate” a nearby transmission main.
“It is a 6” water main that is being repaired,” Arlington Dept. of Environmental Services spokeswoman Kathryn O’Brien tells ARLnow. “We’ve isolated a 30” water main nearby to allow crews to repair the break.”
“That has caused low water pressure for a number of customers in the area,” she noted.
While most the water pressure was restored around 2 p.m., the lack of water prompted closures of several county facilities, as far away as Fairlington.
The Arlington Dept. of Human Services offices and Arlington Public Schools offices at Sequoia Plaza were both closed.
“Due to a water main break near the Syphax Education Center, staff have been asked to leave the building and telework,” APS said in an email to families today. “As a result, phone communication with staff at the Syphax Education Center may be delayed. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.”
DHS call center, Emergency Services, Child Protective Services, Adult Protective Services, and other services continue to operate on a virtual or modified basis. (2/2)
— Arlington County (@ArlingtonVA) July 19, 2023
Additionally, the Fairlington Community Center was closed due to lack of water.
“Messages have gone out to all summer camp participants to let them know that all programs are closed as of 1:30 p.m. today. All campers will need to be picked up immediately as the building will also be closed,” the county said in an email. “All Enjoy Arlington classes at Fairlington Community Center are also canceled for the rest of the day.”
Repairs on the six-inch main are expected to wrap up around 5 p.m.
Emergency Water Main Repairs Update: Crews are working on a 6-inch water main at 19 N Irving Street. Water pressure has been restored and repairs are expected to be completed by 5 p.m. The street is closed and traffic is being detoured. Questions? Call 703-228-5000. https://t.co/fUAbWXwNpx
— Arlington Department of Environmental Services (@ArlingtonDES) July 19, 2023
