Morning Notes

Man Accidentally Shoots Self — “4100 block of S. Four Mile Run Drive. At approximately 7:01 a.m. on July 24, police were dispatched to the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, it was determined that an armed security officer was in a backroom preparing for the day when he allegedly accidentally discharged his weapon, striking his hand. He was transported to an area hospital with injuries considered non-life threatening. No other injuries or property damage were reported.” [ACPD]

BurgerFi Coming to Rosslyn — “A franchisee for Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based fast-casual restaurant BurgerFi has inked a deal for a new location in Rosslyn. The hamburger chain, with a half-dozen locations in Greater Washington, has leased a roughly 2,500-square-foot space at 1735 N. Lynn St. formerly occupied by two other retailers, Brown Bag and The Perfect Pita. It’s slated to open in late September or early October.” [Washington Business Journal]

Dweck Ramping of Nat’l Landing Activity — “Dweck Properties Ltd. is gathering steam as a competitor to JBG Smith Properties (NYSE: JBGS) in the redevelopment of National Landing, with plans to consolidate and expand acquisitions and development activity in Northern Virginia. Dweck’s been around for decades, having become a major apartment owner and manager, with nearly half of its roughly 7,000 units now in National Landing.” [Washington Business Journal]

Swanky Rosslyn Condo for Sale — “They don’t call it Waterview for nothing. Booz Allen Hamilton Inc. Board Chairman Ralph Shrader and his wife, Janet, have listed their 29th-floor Rosslyn condo for $6.95 million. The Waterview unit offers 270-degree views of D.C. and Northern Virginia.” [Washington Business Journal]

Heat Wave on the Way — From Ready Arlington: “A #HeatWave is likely to affect the region starting Wednesday (July 26). #BeatTheHeat with the tips below.” [Twitter]

Camp Cancellations Possible — From Arlington’s Dept. of Parks and Recreation: “If you or your child are signed up for summer camp or classes, please keep an eye out for any weather related cancellations due to a heat index of 105 degrees or above. You will be alerted via email and/or phone call/ text the day of your program.” [Twitter]

It’s Tuesday — There is a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm today, with patchy fog before 9am. Expect mostly sunny conditions, with a high near 89°F and light southwest winds in the afternoon. Tuesday night brings a 30% chance of evening showers and thunderstorms, with a low around 67°F and calming east winds. [Weather.gov]