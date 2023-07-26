DEVELOPING: Propane tanker overturns, blocking southbound I-395

Three people are being hospitalized and southbound I-395 is blocked after a truck crash.

A propane tanker and another vehicle crashed near Shirlington Circle around 1:15 p.m., leading the tanker to overturn prompting a large emergency and hazmat response. Firefighters are on scene, hosing down the truck to try to prevent a fire.

According to initial reports, three people are being transported to the hospital after the crash and crews are working to vent at least some of the pressure from the damaged tanker to reduce the risk an explosion.

The highway “will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time,” according to the Arlington County Fire Department. Southbound traffic is currently being re-routed into Shirlington.

Update: 3 patients have been transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. HAZMAT crews working with law enforcement and the tow company to upright the truck. All units are remaining on scene. — Arlington Fire & EMS (@ArlingtonVaFD) July 26, 2023