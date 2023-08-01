Unusual crash closes N. Harrison Street near park

Several blocks of N. Harrison Street are blocked in the Yorktown neighborhood due to an unusual crash.

A Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV ended up on top of an Acura TL sedan as the result of a crash in front of Chestnut Hills Park, a popular popular children’s playground.

No injuries have been reported and everyone was able to get out of the vehicles before police and firefighters arrived, according to scanner traffic.

A passenger in the car told ARLnow that the crash happened as the SUV driver was making a U-turn and ended up colliding with the Acura, which was occupied by several members of Yorktown High School’s golf team. The driver’s side of the Jeep came to rest on top of the Acura’s hood.

It is unclear how long the closure will last.

LOCATION: 2800-blk N. Harrison St

INCIDENT: Traffic Collision

IMPACT: Due to police and fire activity, please avoid the area and seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/h8O5BE5TTY — Arlington Alert (@ArlingtonAlert) August 1, 2023

Jay Westcott contributed to this report