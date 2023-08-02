Morning Notes

Reevesland Plan Advances — “The nearly quarter-century effort to find an appropriate use for the Reevesland farmhouse in the Boulevard Manor community seems to be over. Historical Affairs and Landmark Review Board (HALRB) members on July 17 approved a certificate of appropriateness allowing Habitat for Humanity to renovate the circa-1900 main building and add two wings.” [Gazette Leader]
Cyclist Struck Near Courthouse — From Tuesday afternoon: “ACPD on scene of a reported hit-and-run involving a cyclist at 10th Street N. and N. Wayne Street. The cyclist lost consciousness in the crash and is unable to provide a description of the striking vehicle, per scanner.” [Twitter]
Dems Plan Unity Event — “The Arlington County Democratic Committee is hoping a ‘unity’ event will aid in smoothing over any lingering hard feelings after the Democratic County Board primary. Bob Rosen and former County Board member Jay Fisette will host the Aug. 6 gathering, to which the six candidates who competed in the primary have been invited.” [Gazette Leader]
Arlington Restaurant Inspections — “Several facilities in Arlington recorded violations during recent inspections from the Arlington County Public Health department. Inspectors conducted the most recent visits between July 20 and July 25.” [Patch]
Va. Tourism Spending Rises — “Governor Glenn Youngkin and Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC) announced today that Virginia’s tourism industry generated $30.3 billion in visitor spending in 2022, an increase of 20.3% from 2021, exceeding 2019 levels by 4.4%. The tourism industry in Virginia directly supported 210,721 jobs in 2022, an increase of more than 25,000 jobs relative to 2021, but still down about 30,000 jobs relative to 2019.” [Press Release]
Wildfire Haze Returns — From the Capital Weather Gang: “The milky haze above DC is wildfire smoke…AGAIN. But the smoke is mostly suspended high in the sky and not affecting air quality at ground level in a big way.” [Twitter]
It’s Wednesday — Expect a pleasant and sunny day with a high temperature of about 85°F and light winds that will become southeast at around 6 mph later in the morning. By Wednesday night, the skies will become partly cloudy, and temperatures will drop to around 65°F, accompanied by south winds at about 8 mph. [Weather.gov]
Good Tuesday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar. 🕗 News recap The following articles were published earlier today…
The Virginia Dept. of Transportation is exploring potential upgrades for sections of Route 50 and Washington Blvd in Arlington in response to concerns about safety and congestion.
After removing several hundred trees, the National Park Service says it’s reopening Spout Run Parkway and portions of the northern GW Parkway today. The busy commuter routes have been closed…
Peaceful Mind Solutions is now offering couples counseling.
Reconnect, Communicate, Rediscover Love – Couples Counseling
Is your relationship facing challenges? Our couples counseling is here to help you navigate through them. Rediscover the joy of a strong, loving connection with our expert therapists. Gain effective communication skills, resolve conflicts, and build a future together. Whether you’re newlyweds or have spent decades together, our compassionate guidance will revitalize your bond. Take the proactive step towards a harmonious and fulfilling partnership. Don’t let obstacles hinder your love – let us empower you to create a lasting, profound relationship. Start your journey towards a happier and healthier connection today. Together, we’ll write the next chapter of your love story. Contact us now for a brighter future together.
Peaceful Mind Solutions also provides:
Art House 7 is excited to announce the addition of two distinguished artists to our upcoming camp and class schedules. Tayabuzzaman Khan (Topu) is a talented Ceramic Department graduate from the Institute of Fine Arts, Dhaka University, and the visionary founder of Burnt Clay, an inspiring art studio in Bangladesh. His international clay workshops and acclaimed terra-cotta work have been displayed worldwide. Topu will be leading our August ceramics sculpture camps for 10-16-year-olds and several ceramics wheel and sculpture classes in August and the Fall I session.
We are equally thrilled to welcome the accomplished Danni Dawson, a renowned artist and educator with an impressive background, including national and international exhibitions and prestigious awards. Danni is a graduate of George Washington University with a BA and MFA. With her extensive experience painting heads of state, dignitaries, and prominent figures, Danni brings her expertise and teaching skills to our Fall I Painting the Portrait and Figure class.
Don’t miss this fantastic opportunity to learn from these esteemed artists! Check out our website to view and register for our August camps and classes, as well as our Fall I class schedule. We can’t wait to have you join us in our welcoming community of artists!
Arlington Sports Conditioning Outdoor Workout and South Block Brunch
Join us on Saturday, August 5 for an outdoor workout with Arlington Sports Conditioning and a post-workout brunch at South Block in Ballston.
The outdoor workout will be at 9:00 to 10:00 am at Washington-Liberty High School stadium in Arlington,
Homebuying 101: Steps to Getting Pre-Approved
Are you ready to jump into homeownership or started considering it but don’t know where to start? Financial preparation is key when thinking about purchasing your first home and the first step to getting pre-approved.
Join ACFCU’s mortgage loan officers