Morning Notes

Reevesland Plan Advances — “The nearly quarter-century effort to find an appropriate use for the Reevesland farmhouse in the Boulevard Manor community seems to be over. Historical Affairs and Landmark Review Board (HALRB) members on July 17 approved a certificate of appropriateness allowing Habitat for Humanity to renovate the circa-1900 main building and add two wings.” [Gazette Leader]

Cyclist Struck Near Courthouse — From Tuesday afternoon: “ACPD on scene of a reported hit-and-run involving a cyclist at 10th Street N. and N. Wayne Street. The cyclist lost consciousness in the crash and is unable to provide a description of the striking vehicle, per scanner.” [Twitter]

Dems Plan Unity Event — “The Arlington County Democratic Committee is hoping a ‘unity’ event will aid in smoothing over any lingering hard feelings after the Democratic County Board primary. Bob Rosen and former County Board member Jay Fisette will host the Aug. 6 gathering, to which the six candidates who competed in the primary have been invited.” [Gazette Leader]

Arlington Restaurant Inspections — “Several facilities in Arlington recorded violations during recent inspections from the Arlington County Public Health department. Inspectors conducted the most recent visits between July 20 and July 25.” [Patch]

Va. Tourism Spending Rises — “Governor Glenn Youngkin and Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC) announced today that Virginia’s tourism industry generated $30.3 billion in visitor spending in 2022, an increase of 20.3% from 2021, exceeding 2019 levels by 4.4%. The tourism industry in Virginia directly supported 210,721 jobs in 2022, an increase of more than 25,000 jobs relative to 2021, but still down about 30,000 jobs relative to 2019.” [Press Release]

Wildfire Haze Returns — From the Capital Weather Gang: “The milky haze above DC is wildfire smoke…AGAIN. But the smoke is mostly suspended high in the sky and not affecting air quality at ground level in a big way.” [Twitter]

It’s Wednesday — Expect a pleasant and sunny day with a high temperature of about 85°F and light winds that will become southeast at around 6 mph later in the morning. By Wednesday night, the skies will become partly cloudy, and temperatures will drop to around 65°F, accompanied by south winds at about 8 mph. [Weather.gov]