Arlington jury duty questionnaires to hit resident mailboxes soon

Residents should be on the lookout for a postcard from the Arlington County Circuit Court about jury duty.
This month, the court will be mailing questionnaires to about 35,000 residents randomly selected from registered voter rolls as part of its annual jury selection process. The questionnaires will be used to determine who is eligible for jury duty next year.
The average length of a trial is 1-2 days, but trials may last longer, per a press release.
If an individual does not receive a questionnaire, “there is nothing further to do,” it says.
Residents are instructed to submit a form online — or call 703‑228‑3123 to receive a mailed paper copy if they do not have computer access — within 10 days of receiving the postcard.
The county asks individuals who no longer live in Arlington, but receive the postcard, to complete the form so they can be disqualified.
People who qualify for jury duty will receive a summons to appear in the mail next year.
Jurors must be available between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. during their period of service.
According to the release, jurors are set to receive “$50 each day they report for reimbursement of expenses” — which looks to be up $20 from last year.
