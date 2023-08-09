Arlington historians are collecting documents that tell the history of the county’s Latino community

Arlington County historians are collecting artifacts to document the history of the Latino community in the county.
So far, some notable contributions include personal effects from former Arlington School Board member Emma Violand-Sanchez, who has been active in the Latino community for many years, Arlington Center for Local History Manager Judith Knudsen tells ARLnow.
“She is a wonderful resource and has also introduced us to several organizations [and] people who also have material we would like to receive and preserve,” Knudsen said. “The Bolivian Soccer League has donated their records and Kathie Panfil who worked in the schools for many years has also donated material.”
Between 1990 and 2000, Arlington’s population of Hispanic and Latino residents increased by nearly 53% and today, this group makes up 15.7% of the population, according to the Center for Local History, or CLH. But the Arlington Community Archives stewarded by the CLH did not grow at the same rate.
To remedy that, county archivists embarked on this multi-year collecting initiative, dubbed “REAL,” or el Re-Encuentro de Arlington Latinos. The CLH is looking to fill the holes in its archives with donated materials from people, businesses, civic groups, schools and the government documenting the history of Arlington’s Latino community.
“Community archives play a vital role in documenting all voices of a community,” the library website says. “Understanding the diverse experiences of these individuals, students, families, businesses, officials and community groups is critical to understanding Arlington’s history. With four decades of rich community history, it is vital to begin collecting materials that capture this story.”
Efforts like this take time, Knudsen says, adding that REAL has always been seen as a long-term project.
“Current organizations are busy working to help their communities, understandably, and donating material to an archive is not the first thing on their mind,” she said. “However, as more groups donate the word spreads and we get more donations. We just have to be patient and remind organizations/individuals from time to time. The interest is there.”
The CLH is accepting any and all materials “created in the process of engaging in community, civic, educational or personal pursuits in Arlington County.”
Examples include:
- Meeting Minutes or notes
- Fliers
- Financial Materials
- Publications
- Photographs
- Newsletters
- Personal Papers such as diaries, journals, notes, lists, etc.
“Donated materials will become part of the Center for Local History’s Arlington Community Archives, and will be available to donors and other researchers,” the website says. “Donations may be digitized to increase access.”
Recent Stories
As we move through the dog days of August, several highly anticipated local restaurants are looking ahead to openings in the coming late summer or early fall. Coco B’s is…
You might have noticed that it’s a bit quieter around Arlington in recent days. Based on traffic volumes and out-of-office email responses it’s pretty clear that a lot of people…
APS Evaluating Free Office Space — “School Board member Reid Goldstein… drilled Superintendent Francisco Durán on why the school system wasn’t looking at instead taking back space it for years…
Just Reduced features a 2 BD/2.5 BA 4-level townhome with hardwood floors, double ovens and a rooftop terrace.
We still have openings in our 2s and 3s classes for the 2023-2024 school year!
Faith Lutheran Preschool is still enrolling for the 2023-2024 school year. FLP is a part-time Reggio Emilia-inspired school that is child-centered, play-based, and process-oriented. We do a hybrid of indoor and outdoor learning.
Our 2s classes meet Monday/Tuesday from 9:00am-11:45am, with lunch bunch available for the 2s until 12:45pm.
Our 3s classes meet Tuesday-Thursday or Tuesday-Friday from 9:15am-12:45pm.
Rashida Clarke, LMSW (She/her) is a licensed social worker, school mental health counselor, and mother who has been working with infants, toddlers, school-aged children, and their families for eight years. Throughout her professional career, she has aided in ensuring that vulnerable children and families are in safe and nurturing environments. Rashida believes that when we educate, support, and provide the necessary resources to children, we can cultivate a society where people of color can obtain equal access to the world’s vast opportunities. Rashida is also a mentor, community advocate, event planner, and program manager who supports students and clinicians in the field. Rashida is located in Arlington, VA with her two year old son Logan and her loving fiancé.
Email [email protected] for more information and to sign up!
Rosslyn Jazz Fest
Rosslyn Jazz Fest is back! On Saturday, Sept. 9, the Rosslyn BID and Arlington Arts are bringing an exciting lineup to the 31st edition of Arlington’s largest free outdoor music festival: Galactic, featuring Anjelika “Jelly” Joseph, Pedrito Martinez Group, Oh
Live Comedy Showcase Starring Matt Bergman (Comedy Central)
Live Comedy Showcase Starring Matt Bergman
Friday, August 18
Headliner: Matt Bergman
Matt Bergman realized his love for comedy in his last year of college where he was pursuing a degree in criminal justice. After graduating he realized he was