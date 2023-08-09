Hello Kitty truck returns to Pentagon Row this Saturday

Calling all Arlington’s feline aficionados, kitty collectors, and sweet treat seekers.
The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will be making a special stop in Arlington this Saturday offering a bounty of limited edition goodies and “claw-some” merchandise.
From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., the courtyard of Pentagon Row, located near DSW, will transform into a haven of “meow-gical” delights. Fans of the beloved Japanese character can anticipate a curated selection of baked goods and limited-edition collectibles, such as a brand new Hello Kitty Cafe hoodie, cafe cup plush, lunchbox, t-shirt and canvas tote.
Only credit and debit cards will be accepted.
The truck will only be in the area for one day. After the Arlington stop on the truck’s East Coast tour, it’s off to New Jersey
More from a press release, below.
The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is continuing its 2023 tour across the U.S. with its all-pink cafe on wheels carrying exclusive treats and collectibles celebrating all things Hello Kitty.
Fans of Hello Kitty can look forward to edible goodies and limited-edition merch, including:
- NEW Hello Kitty Cafe Hoodie
- NEW Hello Kitty Cafe Cup Plush
- NEW Hello Kitty Cafe T-Shirt
- Hello Kitty Cafe Glass Mug with Sprinkle Handle
- Hello Kitty Cafe Lunchbox
- Hello Kitty Cafe Canvas Tote
- Stainless Hello Kitty Cafe Rainbow Thermos (18oz and 32oz)
- Hand-Decorated Cookie Sets
Hello Kitty Cafe Truck accepts only credit/debit card payments — no cash.
Following DC the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will continue its 2023 East Coast tour with a stop in Cherry Hill, NJ on 8/19.
Since the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck made its debut in October 2014 as part of Sanrio’s first food-related venture, the cafe on wheels has delighted thousands of fans from all over the U.S., drawing crowds of up to hundreds of Hello Kitty lovers at each stop. To date, two Hello Kitty Cafe trucks have traveled to more than 100 cities across both coasts — from Los Angeles, Seattle and Houston — to Chicago, New York and Miami.
For updates on Hello Kitty Cafe Truck’s upcoming appearances, please follow us on Facebook, Instagram & Twitter.
